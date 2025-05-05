Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

$41.710.11
47.310.23
ukenru
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 18830 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 46815 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 59200 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 118723 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 160473 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 182399 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 105041 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 99376 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101050 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67267 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
1m/s
57%
745 mm
Popular news

In Russia, they complain about a UAV attack on Moscow, Domodedovo airport is closed

May 5, 01:07 AM • 35283 views

Presidential elections in Romania: who is advancing to the second round

May 5, 01:25 AM • 25554 views

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

05:19 AM • 29303 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM • 24810 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 12811 views
Publications

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 46837 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

06:08 AM • 59224 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 182413 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 85470 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 112904 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 7726 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 10362 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 13442 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 20810 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 38610 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7086 views

Hollywood actor Sean Penn compared Trump to a jealous man capable of murder. He suggested that Trump might try to destroy the world if he doesn't achieve a third term.

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

Hollywood actor and director Sean Penn compared US President Donald Trump to "a jealous man who kills his ex," warning that he could "try to destroy the world" if his ambitions for a third term remain unrealized. This is reported by Variety, writes UNN.

Details

Sean Penn recently appeared on Jim Acosta's Substack podcast, where he discussed the new film "Words of War", and the conversation touched on many topics of world politics. The always outspoken actor and activist did not hold back in expressing his views on the danger that President Trump poses, in his opinion, and the direction in which the country is moving.

Discussing Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and whether Trump will try to stay in the White House after his term ends, Penn said that "we have to consider the worst-case scenarios" and that Trump "may try to destroy the world before his life ends naturally."

I think it is quite a reasonable theory that Donald Trump is like a man who was abandoned by his wife, perhaps for someone else, and who kills his former partner, because if she is not with him, she will not be with anyone. I think that Trump has the same egocentric dependence on the world, and this destruction is partly a demonstration of power, and partly a literal idea of his final exit

- said Penn.

Congressman Eric Swalwell, who is the executive producer of the film "Words of War" together with Penn and was also a guest on the podcast, said: "I am concerned that if he (Trump - ed.) does not believe that someone can protect him, he will go to even greater extremes to protect himself, even if it harms the country."

"Our only hope is a Congress that can stop him, a press that will cover it, an independent court that will rule, and a society that will say, "No way!"" - added Swalwell.

Let us remind you

In April, American actor Sean Penn visited Ukraine for the fourth time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion . He met with soldiers of the 3rd SSO regiment and expressed his support to them.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldUNN Lite
United States Congress
Donald Trump
United States
Brent
$60.53
Bitcoin
$94,569.40
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$32.85
Золото
$3,317.46
Ethereum
$1,823.44