Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

Hollywood actor and director Sean Penn compared US President Donald Trump to "a jealous man who kills his ex," warning that he could "try to destroy the world" if his ambitions for a third term remain unrealized. This is reported by Variety, writes UNN.

Details

Sean Penn recently appeared on Jim Acosta's Substack podcast, where he discussed the new film "Words of War", and the conversation touched on many topics of world politics. The always outspoken actor and activist did not hold back in expressing his views on the danger that President Trump poses, in his opinion, and the direction in which the country is moving.

Discussing Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and whether Trump will try to stay in the White House after his term ends, Penn said that "we have to consider the worst-case scenarios" and that Trump "may try to destroy the world before his life ends naturally."

I think it is quite a reasonable theory that Donald Trump is like a man who was abandoned by his wife, perhaps for someone else, and who kills his former partner, because if she is not with him, she will not be with anyone. I think that Trump has the same egocentric dependence on the world, and this destruction is partly a demonstration of power, and partly a literal idea of his final exit - said Penn.

Congressman Eric Swalwell, who is the executive producer of the film "Words of War" together with Penn and was also a guest on the podcast, said: "I am concerned that if he (Trump - ed.) does not believe that someone can protect him, he will go to even greater extremes to protect himself, even if it harms the country."

"Our only hope is a Congress that can stop him, a press that will cover it, an independent court that will rule, and a society that will say, "No way!"" - added Swalwell.

Let us remind you

In April, American actor Sean Penn visited Ukraine for the fourth time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion . He met with soldiers of the 3rd SSO regiment and expressed his support to them.