Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

Actor Timothée Chalamet missed this year's Met Gala, where his girlfriend Kylie Jenner went alone to watch the playoff game of the New York Knicks basketball team, of which he is a fan, TMZ reports, UNN writes.

Details

"Timothée Chalamet had a good reason to let Kylie Jenner fly solo to the Met Gala... his NBA team was playing an important playoff game, and he had to watch it," the publication writes.

The actor, who is a big Knicks fan, reportedly "didn't show up at the Met Gala on Monday in New York... instead, he turned on the TV to watch the Knicks play the Boston Celtics in the first game of their series."

Perhaps Timothée made the right decision, the publication notes. After all, the Knicks won "in a thrilling manner, coming back from a 20-point deficit, shocking the reigning champions Celtics in overtime, 108-105, and stole home court advantage in the 7-game series."

The game, as indicated, was tense, "and Timothy's nerves were tense too", he wrote "I swear this game is crazy" and "shaking, what a victory."

As for Kylie, as the publication notes, she won't miss the Met Gala for an NBA game. "And she looked stunning as always," the publication notes.

