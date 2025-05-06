$41.600.11
Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany
08:22 AM • 12223 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 19378 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM • 42117 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

04:48 AM • 28578 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
04:00 AM • 29981 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 52633 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 125171 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 192106 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 191965 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 177457 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Scammers impersonate "Oschadbank": CCD warns of a new scheme to deceive Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6718 views

Fraudulent SMS messages are being recorded in Ukraine on behalf of "Oschadbank" regarding loan debts, even for those who are not clients.

Scammers impersonate "Oschadbank": CCD warns of a new scheme to deceive Ukrainians

A new fraudulent scheme has been recorded in Ukraine: citizens receive SMS messages allegedly on behalf of "Oschadbank" with information about alleged credit debt. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Ukrainians receive messages allegedly on behalf of "Oschadbank" about "credit debt". Such messages are received even by those who are not clients of the bank

- the message says.

In addition, the CPD noted that fraudsters also create fake chatbots that copy the corporate style of the financial institution. 

Russians are spreading fakes on the anniversary of the tragedy in Odesa on May 2, 2014 - CCD02.05.25, 13:18 • 3899 views

According to the Center for Countering Disinformation, this is another fraudulent scheme, the purpose of which is to seize users' banking data for further criminal actions. 

Under no circumstances should you follow the links in such messages, do not use fake chatbots, do not enter your personal data and block the sender's number from which such SMS was received

- the CPD reports.

russia is spreading fake leaflets for May 9th calling to hide awards under clothing05.05.25, 23:39 • 2968 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesFinance
Oschadbank
Telegram
Ukraine
