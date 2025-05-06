Scammers impersonate "Oschadbank": CCD warns of a new scheme to deceive Ukrainians

A new fraudulent scheme has been recorded in Ukraine: citizens receive SMS messages allegedly on behalf of "Oschadbank" with information about alleged credit debt. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Ukrainians receive messages allegedly on behalf of "Oschadbank" about "credit debt". Such messages are received even by those who are not clients of the bank - the message says.

In addition, the CPD noted that fraudsters also create fake chatbots that copy the corporate style of the financial institution.

According to the Center for Countering Disinformation, this is another fraudulent scheme, the purpose of which is to seize users' banking data for further criminal actions.

Under no circumstances should you follow the links in such messages, do not use fake chatbots, do not enter your personal data and block the sender's number from which such SMS was received - the CPD reports.

