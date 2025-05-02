$41.590.12
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russians are spreading fakes on the anniversary of the tragedy in Odesa on May 2, 2014 - CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 670 views

Russian propaganda is spreading fakes about the tragedy in Odesa on May 2, blaming Ukraine. The CCD notes that the tragedy occurred due to Russian interference.

Russians are spreading fakes on the anniversary of the tragedy in Odesa on May 2, 2014 - CCD

Russian propaganda has intensified its efforts of fakes, manipulations and speculations dedicated to the 11th anniversary of the tragedy in the Odessa House of Trade Unions - it happened on May 2, 2014. This was reported in Telegram by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Enemy propaganda presents the events in Odessa as a deliberate arson by "neo-Nazi-Banderites" of the House of Trade Unions, where "Russian residents of the city" were hiding. Also, the Russians spread lies that "Ukrainian neo-Nazis" allegedly "finished off" people who were trying to get out of the burning building on Kulikovo Field.

In fact, the events in Odessa became possible due to the intervention of the Russians, the CCD said. Then pro-Russian activists, including Russian citizens, including from the territory of the "Transnistrian Moldavian Republic", attacked a pro-Ukrainian rally with weapons. The first victims were from the side of Ukrainian patriots.

The fire in the House of Trade Unions was not caused by arson, but by the use of "Molotov cocktails" by both sides. At the same time, Ukrainian activists tried to extinguish the fire, helped "anti-Maidan activists" to get out of the building and provided them with other assistance, the CCD said.

In addition, the then Deputy Chief of the Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in the Odessa region, Dmytro Fuchedzhi, actually cooperated with pro-Russian militants, and after the tragedy fled to Transnistria. Later, he received Russian citizenship.

Also, the then head of the Main Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ukraine in the Odessa region, Volodymyr Bodelan, personally ordered rescuers not to respond to calls on May 2. After the tragedy, he ended up in the temporarily occupied Crimea, and later joined the collaboration administration of the occupied part of Kherson region.

Both Fuchedzhi and Bodelan were found guilty by the Ukrainian court.

The myth of May 2" in Odessa is one of the main tools of Russian propaganda, designed to distort events and justify the invasion of Ukraine. It is built on manipulation, distortion and outright lies

– the CCD said.

Russian propagandists spread another fake about “biolaboratories in Ukraine” - CPJ03.03.25, 10:11 • 31970 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Ukraine
Odesa
