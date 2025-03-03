Russian propagandists spread another fake about “biolaboratories in Ukraine” - CPJ
Kyiv • UNN
Russian propagandists spread false information about “medical experiments on children” in Lysychansk. The LCC refutes these claims and explains that this is another attempt by Russia to justify the war against Ukraine.
Russian propaganda resources have once again spread a fictitious story about "violent medical experiments on children" in occupied Lysychansk. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.
Hostile resources are spreading news that evidence of "violent medical experiments on children" in an orphanage in occupied Lysychansk has allegedly been found. They allegedly found a list of children "who were injected with unknown vaccines brought by foreign doctors,
It is noted that these propagandists' publications, like all the previous ones about "biological laboratories" and "inhuman torture in medical institutions," are completely fictitious and do not contain any hints of evidence.
Despite the fact that the fake news about "biological laboratories" has long since become a meme that emphasizes the ridiculousness and primitiveness of Russian propaganda, Russian resources regularly return to it. In this way, the Kremlin is trying to justify the war against Ukraine and discredit the Ukrainian government by speculating on people's fears,
