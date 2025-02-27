Russia sees everything as a ceasefire for a pause. It plans to continue destabilizing Ukraine for the sake of further military aggression. However, this ceasefire will not mean the end of the conflict. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

Cognitive warfare and cyber warfare will continue, and Russian subversive activities will continue. The war between Ukraine and Russia has been going on for centuries - it is existential - Andriy Kovalenko believes.

In his opinion, the end of the war depends on a unified position of the West to support national groups in Russia to form independent republics in the future, which will determine their own foreign policy course.

The West has already spent more than 30 years believing and supporting something that cannot be realistic - a democratic Russia cannot exist where the values of the special services that run the country are entrenched - writes the head of the CPA.

He also noted that in addition to security guarantees, strengthening Europe's defense potential with American weapons and the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, real control over the Russian military-industrial complex and conditions for reducing the Russian army are needed.

Recall

Andriy Kovalenko believesthat if Europe does not change its approach, war in NATO countries is guaranteed. Therefore, Europe should increase purchases of American weapons and maintain as many American military bases as possible.

Turkey open to deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine - Bloomberg