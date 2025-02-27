Turkey open to deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine - Bloomberg

Turkey, which has the second-largest army in NATO after the US, is open to providing troops for peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter, reports Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed this issue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during separate meetings in Ankara earlier this month, according to people who requested anonymity to discuss private talks.

US President Donald Trump previously said he would support European allies participating in peacekeeping forces and providing security guarantees for Ukraine, while excluding a direct US role.

"This makes Turkey's consideration of the possibility of helping to monitor a potential ceasefire critical to easing the burden on European allies, including the UK and France, who are developing plans for a European force for Ukraine," the publication states.

According to sources, "Turkey will not participate in any peacekeeping mission unless it is involved in all consultations and preparations regarding its formation." A ceasefire is also not guaranteed, the publication notes.

Both France and the UK are reportedly ready to send troops to Ukraine as part of a security guarantee package aimed at securing any peace settlement, provided the US provides support, a so-called "backstop" and backs the initiative.

Erdogan, the publication notes, has maintained close ties with Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and used his ability to talk to both countries to play a central role in negotiations on the Black Sea corridor for the export of Ukrainian grain, although Russia withdrew from this agreement in 2023.

Russia has not given Turkey a response regarding the deployment of troops to Ukraine, although this issue was discussed with Lavrov during his recent visit, said a person close to the Russian government. This issue is not considered a priority, the person said.

Zelenskyy told reporters in Ankara on February 18 that peace "is possible only when the negotiations are honest, and Ukraine, America and all of Europe are represented at the negotiating table".

"The guarantees are being developed jointly with all those who can truly provide them," he said. "It is fair that Turkey is such a country, is part of Europe. I am grateful to President Erdogan for his understanding."

According to a Ukrainian official familiar with the negotiations, Turkey supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, adding that Ankara supports reliable guarantees of peace and security.

On Monday, Erdogan spoke about Turkey's military might and its potential to strengthen Europe's security, saying that Turkey's long-standing aspiration to join the European Union would benefit all parties.

"Only Turkey's full membership in the bloc can save the European Union from the deadlock it has found itself in, from the economy to defense, from politics to international reputation," Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting.

