Britain is ready to send troops to Ukraine - Starmer
09:13 PM • 1739 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 49845 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 92897 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 116204 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107561 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150872 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120396 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 136044 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134022 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127726 views

Zelenskyy on the foreign contingent: there are different visions of the number, it is important what role the US will play

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22958 views

Ukraine has received support from the Nordic and Baltic countries for the involvement of a foreign contingent. The final decision depends on the position of the United States, and different countries have different visions of the number of troops.

Work on the issue of attracting a foreign contingent to Ukraine continues, Ukraine has enlisted the support of the Nordic and Baltic countries, but it is important to consider the role the United States will play, and there are different visions of the number. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

"We are working on it. I like the fact that the Group of Eight has joined, which is also looking at it positively. It's Nordic-Baltic, we had a meeting, and I think it's very important. It depends on the role the United States of America will play in all of this, I think, the number of countries and personnel, and who will be able to help or guarantee what. This is part of the security guarantees. We are taking steps in this direction. We still have a different vision of the number," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that different countries may have different ideas about the scale and number of troops, but the main thing is that all steps should lead to a sustainable and just peace. He also emphasized that Ukraine does not believe in Russia's peaceful intentions, so the Ukrainian army remains the most important guarantor of security. 

"We believe in our army, and this will be one of the main guarantees of security. Therefore, in any case, I will maintain the maximum number of troops that Ukraine needs to protect its interests," the Head of State emphasized.

Recall

On February 25, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the European contingent in Ukraine will not be sent to the occupied territories or to the front line, its purpose is to ensure peace and the implementation of the future peace agreement.

According to him, France is now talking about sending troops when a lasting, sustainable peace is signed between Ukraine and Russia to guarantee security.

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

