Zelenskyy on the foreign contingent: there are different visions of the number, it is important what role the US will play

Work on the issue of attracting a foreign contingent to Ukraine continues, Ukraine has enlisted the support of the Nordic and Baltic countries, but it is important to consider the role the United States will play, and there are different visions of the number. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists, UNN reports.

"We are working on it. I like the fact that the Group of Eight has joined, which is also looking at it positively. It's Nordic-Baltic, we had a meeting, and I think it's very important. It depends on the role the United States of America will play in all of this, I think, the number of countries and personnel, and who will be able to help or guarantee what. This is part of the security guarantees. We are taking steps in this direction. We still have a different vision of the number," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that different countries may have different ideas about the scale and number of troops, but the main thing is that all steps should lead to a sustainable and just peace. He also emphasized that Ukraine does not believe in Russia's peaceful intentions, so the Ukrainian army remains the most important guarantor of security.

"We believe in our army, and this will be one of the main guarantees of security. Therefore, in any case, I will maintain the maximum number of troops that Ukraine needs to protect its interests," the Head of State emphasized.

On February 25, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the European contingent in Ukraine will not be sent to the occupied territories or to the front line, its purpose is to ensure peace and the implementation of the future peace agreement.

According to him, France is now talking about sending troops when a lasting, sustainable peace is signed between Ukraine and Russia to guarantee security.