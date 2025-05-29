Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said that he will order not to execute contracts if there is a suspicion that weapons may end up in the war zone in Ukraine. This is reported by the Serbian publication Večernje novosti, reports UNN.

I discussed this with President Putin. I spoke in the presence of several people from both delegations, as well as privately with Putin. I would not go into details of our conversations on this matter. We have created a working group with our Russian partners to establish the facts. They say that there is a contract with the Czech Republic for end consumers, I am talking primarily about the largest Yugoimport contract, but permits have not been issued. None of these missiles were delivered. I serve only my people and Serbia, and this policy will continue, but I will definitely give an order and a warning that where there is a suspicion of abuse by end users and shipment to the battlefields without our knowledge, such contracts are not executed - said Vucic.

He also said that last week he was "attacked" by two ambassadors who stated that Serbia was exporting ammunition to Russia through a Turkish company, and that Serbian ammunition had appeared on the front from the Russian side.

I had to explain that I really don't know what kind of contract it is, and it is impossible to know everything... Our factories must live and work. We have 23,000 people working in the state defense industry, and we also have a private sector of the defense industry. Indirectly, this is another 25,000 people who depend on it. They say that somewhere through Africa they ended up in Ukraine. We have no information that this happened. If we cannot export to America, Turkey, Arab countries, and sorry, where can we export weapons? - added Vucic.

Addition

Yesterday, May 28, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reported that, according to information received by the SZR, Serbian defense enterprises "contrary to the "neutrality" declared by official Belgrade, continue to supply ammunition to Kyiv."

The cover for anti-Russian actions is a simple scheme using fake end-user certificates and intermediary countries. Among the latter, NATO countries, primarily the Czech Republic, Poland, and Bulgaria, appear most often. Recently, exotic options involving African countries have also been used for this purpose - stated in the SZR.

According to the SZR, Serbia supplied Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of shells for MLRS and howitzers, as well as a million rounds of ammunition for small arms.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a conversation with the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, following which the Head of State indicated plans to develop cooperation in the format Ukraine – South-Eastern Europe, the parties discussed European integration and cooperation, and agreed to be in contact.