Vučić stated that he would block the supply of ammunition by Serbian companies to the combat zone in Ukraine

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
May 29, 01:16 PM • 97027 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 114660 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 117062 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 108166 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 194096 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 102767 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 126785 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 111528 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 116310 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102233 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
0.9m/s
77%
745mm
Popular news

Kremlin refused to "publicly" discuss its draft "memorandum"

May 29, 11:54 AM • 6828 views

"Baton Optic": new drones have started to be produced in Ukraine

May 29, 01:48 PM • 3216 views

The commander of the 211th brigade covered up the torture of soldiers: the investigation is completed, the case is being transferred to court

May 29, 02:26 PM • 25100 views

In the Czech Republic, a teacher was convicted for denying the crimes of the Russian Federation in Ukraine in front of schoolchildren

May 29, 02:35 PM • 9236 views

40 Tu-22M3s and 20% of the Tu-95MS aircraft available in the Russian Federation have been transferred to the "Olenya" base - media

04:43 PM • 30800 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 97027 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 194096 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 209488 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 285746 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 296095 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Hakan Fidan

Andrii Sybiha

Karoline Leavitt

Binyamin Netanyahu

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Kyiv

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Netherlands

Slovakia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 107490 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 100237 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 113537 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 171228 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 107458 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The New York Times

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

Vučić stated that he would block the supply of ammunition by Serbian companies to the combat zone in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 964 views

The President of Serbia stated that he would not fulfill contracts if there is a suspicion that weapons will end up in Ukraine. Earlier, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reported on the supply of ammunition to Kyiv by Serbia.

Vučić stated that he would block the supply of ammunition by Serbian companies to the combat zone in Ukraine

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said that he will order not to execute contracts if there is a suspicion that weapons may end up in the war zone in Ukraine. This is reported by the Serbian publication Večernje novosti, reports UNN.

I discussed this with President Putin. I spoke in the presence of several people from both delegations, as well as privately with Putin. I would not go into details of our conversations on this matter. We have created a working group with our Russian partners to establish the facts. They say that there is a contract with the Czech Republic for end consumers, I am talking primarily about the largest Yugoimport contract, but permits have not been issued. None of these missiles were delivered. I serve only my people and Serbia, and this policy will continue, but I will definitely give an order and a warning that where there is a suspicion of abuse by end users and shipment to the battlefields without our knowledge, such contracts are not executed 

- said Vucic.

He also said that last week he was "attacked" by two ambassadors who stated that Serbia was exporting ammunition to Russia through a Turkish company, and that Serbian ammunition had appeared on the front from the Russian side.

I had to explain that I really don't know what kind of contract it is, and it is impossible to know everything... Our factories must live and work. We have 23,000 people working in the state defense industry, and we also have a private sector of the defense industry. Indirectly, this is another 25,000 people who depend on it. They say that somewhere through Africa they ended up in Ukraine. We have no information that this happened. If we cannot export to America, Turkey, Arab countries, and sorry, where can we export weapons? 

- added Vucic.

Addition

Yesterday, May 28, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reported that, according to information received by the SZR, Serbian defense enterprises "contrary to the "neutrality" declared by official Belgrade, continue to supply ammunition to Kyiv."

The cover for anti-Russian actions is a simple scheme using fake end-user certificates and intermediary countries. Among the latter, NATO countries, primarily the Czech Republic, Poland, and Bulgaria, appear most often. Recently, exotic options involving African countries have also been used for this purpose 

- stated in the SZR.

According to the SZR, Serbia supplied Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of shells for MLRS and howitzers, as well as a million rounds of ammunition for small arms.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a conversation with the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, following which the Head of State indicated plans to develop cooperation in the format Ukraine – South-Eastern Europe, the parties discussed European integration and cooperation, and agreed to be in contact.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Aleksandar Vučić
Serbia
Africa
Czech Republic
Bulgaria
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$63.37
Bitcoin
$105,711.60
S&P 500
$5,899.45
Tesla
$358.77
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,342.50
Ethereum
$2,643.96