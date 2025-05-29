Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

In June 2025, the Earth will experience magnetic storms that may affect not only technology, but also people's well-being. And although an exact forecast is currently impossible, scientists have already warned about the likely dates and intensity of disturbances that await us in the first summer month. So, weather-sensitive people will be able to prepare in advance, warns UNN.

Magnetic storms are fluctuations in the magnetic field of our planet, which occur due to solar flares. During increased solar activity, charged particles penetrate the Earth's magnetosphere, causing changes in the electromagnetic field.

Such fluctuations can affect not only the operation of technical systems, but also human health. To assess the strength of a storm, scientists use the Kp index – from 0 to 9. Starting from 5 points and above, we can already talk about a magnetic storm.

Magnetic storms in June 2025

Even scientists cannot 100% predict magnetic storms, but they can make forecasts that allow them to prepare for possible disturbances on the Sun.

2–4 June - Kp up to 4–5 (minor disturbances);

9–12 June - Kp up to 5–6 (moderate fluctuations);

18–21 June - Kp 6–7 (strong disturbances);

27–30 June - Kp 4 (weak disturbances).

The possibility of extremely powerful magnetic storms in June 2025 is minimal. However, people sensitive to weather changes should be prepared even for moderate fluctuations.

How magnetic storms affect people's health and well-being

On days of increased solar activity, many people notice changes in their own condition. Such people are called weather-sensitive and during magnetic storms may experience headaches, dizziness, weakness, insomnia or vice versa – drowsiness, changes in blood pressure, exacerbation of chronic diseases. Doctors explain this by the fact that electromagnetic disturbances affect the cardiovascular and nervous systems, causing failures in vulnerable people.

Who is most vulnerable

People with heart and vascular problems, the elderly, pregnant women and those with diseases of the nervous system are particularly affected by magnetic storms. During magnetic storms, pressure drops, accelerated heartbeat, feelings of anxiety or irritability are possible. Scientists emphasize that this is a temporary phenomenon, but it is important to monitor your health and, if necessary, consult a doctor.

How to reduce the impact of magnetic storms on well-being

To reduce the negative impact of magnetic storms, weather-sensitive people are advised to follow a few simple rules. On days of increased solar activity, it is worth reducing physical and psycho-emotional stress, resting more and avoiding stressful situations. However, walks in the fresh air and light physical activity, such as yoga or stretching, on the contrary, will be extremely useful.

It is also recommended to monitor your diet, give up alcohol, coffee and excessively fatty foods. Instead, give preference to vegetables, fruits and plenty of water.

If you feel a headache or weakness, it is better to postpone things and allow yourself to rest and seek medical advice.

