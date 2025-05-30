The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

The United States of America is considering withdrawing from negotiations on establishing peace in Ukraine if Russia makes the "wrong decision to continue the catastrophic war." This was stated during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council by acting Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations John Kelly, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, if Russia continues the war in Ukraine, Washington's negotiation efforts may be terminated.

To be clear, in doing so, we will not abandon our principles or our friends. Rather, we recognize Russia's refusal to cooperate with us to achieve the desired outcome. - said the American diplomat.

He emphasized that US President Donald Trump has clearly outlined Washington's desire to cooperate with Russia, in particular on a peace initiative, because the current agreement is the best possible outcome for Russia, and Russian dictator Putin must approve it.

"If one party proves unable or unwilling to do so, it will be held accountable for the consequences," Kelly added.

Recall

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak informed Special Representative of the US President Stephen Vitkoff about the importance of the presence of representatives of the United States and the European Union during the next round of negotiations with Russia on peace in Ukraine.

A few days ago, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov handed over to the assistant to the President of Russia, Volodymyr Medinsky, a document reflecting the Ukrainian position on a ceasefire. The Russian side has at least four more days to submit their document to Ukraine for processing.

