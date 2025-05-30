The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
May 29, 01:16 PM • 99977 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 121226 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 120580 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 111374 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 197489 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 103465 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 127295 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 111632 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 116424 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102284 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
0.8m/s
85%
745mm
Popular news

The commander of the 211th brigade covered up the torture of soldiers: the investigation is completed, the case is being transferred to court

May 29, 02:26 PM • 26569 views

In the Czech Republic, a teacher was convicted for denying the crimes of the Russian Federation in Ukraine in front of schoolchildren

May 29, 02:35 PM • 11022 views

40 Tu-22M3s and 20% of the Tu-95MS aircraft available in the Russian Federation have been transferred to the "Olenya" base - media

May 29, 04:43 PM • 32283 views

Fidan: the beginning of the negotiation process between Ukraine and the Russian Federation is beginning to take on more optimistic outlines

May 29, 05:14 PM • 5106 views

Duda: Ukrainians know almost nothing about the Volyn tragedy, Poland will never consider OUN-UPA fighters for the freedom of Ukraine

09:11 PM • 3282 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 99976 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 197488 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 210452 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 286675 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 297073 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Hakan Fidan

Andrii Sybiha

Karoline Leavitt

Binyamin Netanyahu

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Kyiv

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Netherlands

Slovakia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 108037 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 100766 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 114043 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 171660 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 107869 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The New York Times

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

The US may halt negotiations if Russia continues the war. Washington emphasizes that the current peace agreement is the best for Russia, and Putin must approve it.

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

The United States of America is considering withdrawing from negotiations on establishing peace in Ukraine if Russia makes the "wrong decision to continue the catastrophic war." This was stated during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council by acting Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations John Kelly, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, if Russia continues the war in Ukraine, Washington's negotiation efforts may be terminated.

To be clear, in doing so, we will not abandon our principles or our friends. Rather, we recognize Russia's refusal to cooperate with us to achieve the desired outcome.

- said the American diplomat.

He emphasized that US President Donald Trump has clearly outlined Washington's desire to cooperate with Russia, in particular on a peace initiative, because the current agreement is the best possible outcome for Russia, and Russian dictator Putin must approve it.

"If one party proves unable or unwilling to do so, it will be held accountable for the consequences," Kelly added.

Recall

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak informed Special Representative of the US President Stephen Vitkoff about the importance of the presence of representatives of the United States and the European Union during the next round of negotiations with Russia on peace in Ukraine.

A few days ago, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov handed over to the assistant to the President of Russia, Volodymyr Medinsky, a document reflecting the Ukrainian position on a ceasefire. The Russian side has at least four more days to submit their document to Ukraine for processing.

Will the US join the new stage of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul? The White House responded29.05.25, 22:02 • 1130 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
United Nations
Donald Trump
United States
Brent
$63.28
Bitcoin
$105,598.80
S&P 500
$5,899.45
Tesla
$358.77
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,339.12
Ethereum
$2,631.31