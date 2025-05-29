Will the US join the new stage of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul? The White House responded

$41.590.09
47.080.23
uken
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
May 29, 01:16 PM • 91537 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 106550 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 112511 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 104019 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 187900 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 101214 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 125764 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 111265 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 115995 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102160 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
75%
745mm
Popular news

US court blocks Trump from ending program for accepting migrants from Ukraine

May 29, 09:45 AM • 16753 views

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

May 29, 09:56 AM • 54461 views

Venislavsky: Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

May 29, 10:49 AM • 36207 views

The commander of the 211th brigade covered up the torture of soldiers: the investigation is completed, the case is being transferred to court

02:26 PM • 21850 views

40 Tu-22M3s and 20% of the Tu-95MS aircraft available in the Russian Federation have been transferred to the "Olenya" base - media

04:43 PM • 27409 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 91559 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 187930 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 206708 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 283020 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 293310 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Andrii Sybiha

Hakan Fidan

Ursula von der Leyen

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Kharkiv Oblast

Netherlands

Europe

Kyiv

Sums

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 106077 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 98875 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 112282 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 170077 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 106406 views
Actual

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

Su-34

Shahed-136

Will the US join the new stage of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul? The White House responded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

The White House spokeswoman said that the US hopes for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul. The issue of American participation remains open.

Will the US join the new stage of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul? The White House responded

The White House has not yet confirmed whether U.S. representatives will join the new round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, White House spokeswoman Karoline Levitt said at a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

Levitt says the U.S. administration hopes that Russia and Ukraine will hold direct talks in Istanbul next week.

The White House spokeswoman cannot yet confirm whether the United States will participate.

Add

Russia has offered to hold a new round of negotiations with Ukraine on June 2. During the first round, the Russian delegation was led by President Vladimir Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky.

russia has not handed over the promised memorandum: another Russian deception and another reason for sanctions - Zelensky29.05.25, 19:40 • 1588 views

As UNN reported, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov handed Vladimir Medinsky, aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, a document reflecting Ukraine's position on a ceasefire. The Russian side has at least four more days to submit their document to Ukraine for processing. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Karoline Leavitt
Rustem Umerov
White House
Istanbul
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$63.36
Bitcoin
$105,948.20
S&P 500
$5,899.45
Tesla
$358.77
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,345.60
Ethereum
$2,649.97