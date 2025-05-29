Will the US join the new stage of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul? The White House responded

The White House has not yet confirmed whether U.S. representatives will join the new round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, White House spokeswoman Karoline Levitt said at a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

Levitt says the U.S. administration hopes that Russia and Ukraine will hold direct talks in Istanbul next week.

The White House spokeswoman cannot yet confirm whether the United States will participate.

Add

Russia has offered to hold a new round of negotiations with Ukraine on June 2. During the first round, the Russian delegation was led by President Vladimir Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky.

russia has not handed over the promised memorandum: another Russian deception and another reason for sanctions - Zelensky

As UNN reported, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov handed Vladimir Medinsky, aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, a document reflecting Ukraine's position on a ceasefire. The Russian side has at least four more days to submit their document to Ukraine for processing.