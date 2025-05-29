russia has not handed over the promised memorandum: another Russian deception and another reason for sanctions - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
russia did not provide the promised memorandum, despite promises to the US, Turkey and others. Zelensky called it another deception, calling for increased sanctions.
russia has once again deceived international partners by not handing over the promised memorandum even after numerous promises to the United States and other countries. This was reported by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on his Telegram page.
Details
The President noted that today there was a meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umyerov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, and the Head of the Office, Yermak, regarding diplomatic work. According to Zelenskyy, other meetings with colleagues are also being prepared this week. The President also notes that there were conversations with American and European partners today.
Everyone needs to speak honestly – everyone in the world, and especially those who supported the ceasefire. russia is prolonging the war and doing everything to simply deceive countries that are still trying to influence moscow with words, not pressure. Words do not work with moscow. Even the so-called memorandum, which they promised and supposedly prepared for more than a week, has not been seen by anyone yet. It was not handed over to Ukraine. It was not handed over to our partners. Not even Turkey
Zelenskyy emphasized that the russians promised the exact opposite and, first of all, the promise was given to the USA, directly to Trump.
Another russian deception. They do everything to make the meetings empty. And this is another reason to have sufficient sanctions – sufficient pressure on russia
