Russia is not sharing its memorandum because it contains ultimatums - Tikhyi

Ukraine is waiting for the Russian version of the ceasefire document to make the next round of negotiations more effective. At the same time, the Russians are in no hurry to share it because it is most likely full of ultimatums and demands. This was announced during a briefing by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgy Tykhyi, reports UNN.

Well, there is an explanation why they refrain from this. Because, probably, the only way to explain it is - they are afraid to share it, because they feel that the document or something like that contains ultimatums, some demands and something that is probably a kind of ultimatum. And they understand that this document is needed not to promote the peace process, but to stop the peace process – said Tykhyi.

He emphasized that Ukraine, in turn, disseminates the document and is not an obstacle in the negotiation process.

It is the Russian side that constantly puts forward demands, conditions, places. We will share this, we will not share that. We will share this only there, only in this place, only on that date – the spokesman added.

Unfortunately, we are dealing with a country that violates its own obligations, because again, it was agreed, and the Russians themselves said that they would share the document that would be the basis for negotiations – he emphasized.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukraine still has not received their version of the ceasefire memorandum from Russia. The Russian side constantly changed the terms of its transfer and eventually stated that it would transfer the document only during the meeting, which does not allow Ukraine to prepare for the negotiation process.