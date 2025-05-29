Russia is not sharing its memorandum because it contains ultimatums - Tikhyi

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 49474 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 63399 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 81132 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 73972 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 134197 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 87887 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 116881 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 109408 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 114266 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101787 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Hungry people stormed a UN warehouse in Gaza: there are dead - BBC

May 29, 07:16 AM • 24302 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 80430 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

May 29, 07:57 AM • 39937 views

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

May 29, 09:56 AM • 27010 views

Venislavsky: Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

10:49 AM • 6536 views
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 49474 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 134197 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 179657 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 256422 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 267014 views
Andrii Sybiha

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Vitali Klitschko

Friedrich Merz

Kaya Kallas

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Europe

Netherlands

Canada

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 81474 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 86994 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 101263 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 159998 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 97250 views
Facebook

DJI Mavic

MIM-104 Patriot

The Da Vinci surgical system

TikTok

Russia is not sharing its memorandum because it contains ultimatums - Tikhyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 968 views

Ukraine is waiting for a Russian document on a ceasefire, but the Russians are in no hurry to share it. It probably contains ultimatums that could stop the peace process.

Russia is not sharing its memorandum because it contains ultimatums - Tikhyi

Ukraine is waiting for the Russian version of the ceasefire document to make the next round of negotiations more effective. At the same time, the Russians are in no hurry to share it because it is most likely full of ultimatums and demands. This was announced during a briefing by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgy Tykhyi, reports UNN.

Well, there is an explanation why they refrain from this. Because, probably, the only way to explain it is - they are afraid to share it, because they feel that the document or something like that contains ultimatums, some demands and something that is probably a kind of ultimatum. And they understand that this document is needed not to promote the peace process, but to stop the peace process 

– said Tykhyi.

He emphasized that Ukraine, in turn, disseminates the document and is not an obstacle in the negotiation process.

It is the Russian side that constantly puts forward demands, conditions, places. We will share this, we will not share that. We will share this only there, only in this place, only on that date 

– the spokesman added.

Unfortunately, we are dealing with a country that violates its own obligations, because again, it was agreed, and the Russians themselves said that they would share the document that would be the basis for negotiations 

– he emphasized.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukraine still has not received their version of the ceasefire memorandum from Russia. The Russian side constantly changed the terms of its transfer and eventually stated that it would transfer the document only during the meeting, which does not allow Ukraine to prepare for the negotiation process.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
