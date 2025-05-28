$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
Trump Says He Is Ready to Negotiate With Zelenskyy and Putin
05:16 PM • 886 views

Trump Says He Is Ready to Negotiate With Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
02:57 PM • 15259 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
12:43 PM • 43491 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 68548 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 61892 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 77426 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 156402 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 69890 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 151682 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 201859 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.3m/s
86%
745mm
Popular news

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 63248 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 100951 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 29845 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 55287 views

Petr Pavel is trying to ensure military support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of future presidential elections - Politico

02:58 PM • 6690 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 55712 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 151682 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 164290 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 169208 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 201859 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Friedrich Merz

Boris Pistorius

Mykhailo Podolyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Binyamin Netanyahu

Actual places

Berlin

Vatican City

Kyiv

Romania

Slovakia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 30185 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 101291 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 54922 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 59328 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 126462 views
Actual

Nord Stream 2

Telegram

Starlink

Fox News

Facebook

Trump Says He Is Ready to Negotiate With Zelenskyy and Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

Donald Trump stated that it will soon become clear whether Russia is interested in settling the war in Ukraine, but emphasized that if necessary, he is ready to negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin.

Trump Says He Is Ready to Negotiate With Zelenskyy and Putin

US President Donald Trump said that 2 weeks would be enough and everything would become clear - whether the Kremlin is really not inclined to advance in the settlement of the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and whether Moscow is "inciting" Washington. But Donald Trump also stressed that he agrees to join possible future negotiations between Putin and Zelensky.

It is reported by UNN with reference to ABC and Sky News.

In a conversation with journalists in the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump said he did not want to "spoil" the chances of a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump stressed that if necessary, he will sit down at the negotiating table with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin.

- writes Sky News.

Trump also made it clear that the Russian side does not yet meet his aspirations. Journalists asked whether, if the Russian Federation can "behave disrespectfully", Trump believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin really wants to end Russia's war in Ukraine?

We're going to find out if he's deceiving us or not. .. I'll let you know in about two weeks.

- Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Russia says second round of talks with Ukraine could take place in Istanbul on June 2 28.05.25, 19:07 • 1502 views

Let us remind you

US President Donald Trump said that he "doesn't like" what Putin is doing in Ukraine.

According to sources, the US president has made it clear that his patience with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is running out.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is insane at the strategic level, but quite rational at the tactical level. This was written on Telegram by Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Brent
$64.62
Bitcoin
$107,472.00
S&P 500
$5,911.15
Tesla
$361.37
Газ TTF
$36.99
Золото
$3,319.15
Ethereum
$2,640.31