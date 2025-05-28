Trump Says He Is Ready to Negotiate With Zelenskyy and Putin

US President Donald Trump said that 2 weeks would be enough and everything would become clear - whether the Kremlin is really not inclined to advance in the settlement of the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and whether Moscow is "inciting" Washington. But Donald Trump also stressed that he agrees to join possible future negotiations between Putin and Zelensky.

It is reported by UNN with reference to ABC and Sky News.

In a conversation with journalists in the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump said he did not want to "spoil" the chances of a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump stressed that if necessary, he will sit down at the negotiating table with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin. - writes Sky News.

Trump also made it clear that the Russian side does not yet meet his aspirations. Journalists asked whether, if the Russian Federation can "behave disrespectfully", Trump believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin really wants to end Russia's war in Ukraine?

We're going to find out if he's deceiving us or not. .. I'll let you know in about two weeks. - Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

US President Donald Trump said that he "doesn't like" what Putin is doing in Ukraine.

According to sources, the US president has made it clear that his patience with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is running out.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is insane at the strategic level, but quite rational at the tactical level. This was written on Telegram by Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.