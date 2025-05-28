Russia says second round of talks with Ukraine could take place in Istanbul on June 2

The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine may take place in Istanbul on June 2. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergei Lavrov, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

"Russia proposes a meeting with Ukraine on June 2," Lavrov said.

According to him, the Russian delegation headed by Medinsky is ready to present a memorandum to Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2.

"Russia hopes that everyone will support the holding of a new round of Istanbul direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations on June 2," Lavrov summarized.

The Ukrainian side has not yet confirmed the meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Istanbul on June 2.

Medinsky stated that he had offered Umerov a date for the exchange of memorandums: the Ukrainian side allegedly "went to consult"

Let us remind you

Earlier, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with the Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz in Berlin stated that the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov contacted with the head of the Russian delegation in Istanbul, assistant to the President of the Russian Federation Volodymyr Medinskyi after the exchange of prisoners, but Ukraine never received the memorandum on the ceasefire promised by Moscow.