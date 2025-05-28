Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky said he called Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov today and offered an exact date and place for a meeting to exchange memorandums. Medinsky wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Medinsky, contrary to the news that Rustem Umerov called him today, assures that everything was supposedly completely the opposite. It was Putin's aide who allegedly initiated the telephone conversation with the Ukrainian Minister of Defense.

I called Umerov today and offered an exact date and place for a meeting to exchange memorandums. There, immediately on the spot, we are ready to start a meaningful substantive discussion of each of the points of the package agreement on the future ceasefire - he said.

He also adds that supposedly the Ukrainian side, after this proposal, went to consult and their meeting supposedly "dragged on."

We are waiting for confirmation from them as soon as possible and are ready to meet in person and start working on the date we indicated – in the coming days. In the interests of long-term peace and saving human lives - added Medinsky.

Let us remind you

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov contacted with the head of the Russian delegation in Istanbul, Russian President's aide Vladimir Medinsky, after the exchange of prisoners, but Ukraine never received the memorandum on a ceasefire promised by Moscow.