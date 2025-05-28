Medinsky stated that he had offered Umerov a date for the exchange of memorandums: the Ukrainian side allegedly "went to consult"

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 7086 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
12:43 PM • 23645 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 38993 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 44161 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 61958 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 138871 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 64716 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 133210 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 184631 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113412 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news

Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important

May 28, 06:58 AM • 25816 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

May 28, 07:26 AM • 67384 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 45693 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 75686 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 23577 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 24718 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 133223 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 146782 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 152077 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 184650 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 14625 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 76622 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 47946 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 52974 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 120683 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

Medinsky stated that he had offered Umerov a date for the exchange of memorandums: the Ukrainian side allegedly "went to consult"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Putin's aide Medinsky assures that he called Umerov and proposed a meeting to discuss a ceasefire. He is waiting for confirmation from the Ukrainian side.

Medinsky stated that he had offered Umerov a date for the exchange of memorandums: the Ukrainian side allegedly "went to consult"

Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky said he called Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov today and offered an exact date and place for a meeting to exchange memorandums. Medinsky wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Medinsky, contrary to the news that Rustem Umerov called him today, assures that everything was supposedly completely the opposite. It was Putin's aide who allegedly initiated the telephone conversation with the Ukrainian Minister of Defense.

I called Umerov today and offered an exact date and place for a meeting to exchange memorandums. There, immediately on the spot, we are ready to start a meaningful substantive discussion of each of the points of the package agreement on the future ceasefire 

- he said.

He also adds that supposedly the Ukrainian side, after this proposal, went to consult and their meeting supposedly "dragged on."

We are waiting for confirmation from them as soon as possible and are ready to meet in person and start working on the date we indicated – in the coming days. In the interests of long-term peace and saving human lives 

- added Medinsky.

Let us remind you

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov contacted with the head of the Russian delegation in Istanbul, Russian President's aide Vladimir Medinsky, after the exchange of prisoners, but Ukraine never received the memorandum on a ceasefire promised by Moscow. 

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Friedrich Merz
Telegram
Istanbul
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Berlin
Brent
$64.24
Bitcoin
$107,522.90
S&P 500
$5,905.19
Tesla
$361.27
Газ TTF
$36.99
Золото
$3,329.06
Ethereum
$2,629.14