Duda: Ukrainians know almost nothing about the Volyn tragedy, Poland will never consider OUN-UPA fighters for the freedom of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1744 views

The President of Poland is outraged that in Ukraine he is met by people with Bandera armbands. According to him, Poland will never consider OUN-UPA "fighters for the freedom of Ukraine".

Duda: Ukrainians know almost nothing about the Volyn tragedy, Poland will never consider OUN-UPA fighters for the freedom of Ukraine

Most of Ukrainian society does not know about the Volyn tragedy, and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army is considered heroes who fought against the Soviet regime. This was stated in an interview for Channel Zero by Polish President Andrzej Duda, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a conversation with him, admitted that he knows little about the Volyn tragedy because he was born in Soviet times.

Here's the problem: the fact is that the communists actually silenced and hid this crime for decades, and there is no knowledge of it in Ukrainian society

- Duda said.

Duda wished for the establishment of such peace in Ukraine that "will stop Russian imperialism" 24.04.25, 14:06 • 6422 views

He also expressed outrage that in Ukraine he is met by people with "armbands in Bandera colors".

When I come to Ukraine and people hug me with armbands in the colors of the "Bandera flag" - this is absurd. I say that we cannot accept this, and they throw up their hands and say: "What's the matter? These are our colors. We fought against the Soviet regime under these colors"

- complained the President of Poland.

He stressed that Poland will never consider the OUN-UPA "fighters for the freedom of Ukraine".

Reference

During the Second World War, several partisan movements operated in Ukraine under German occupation. In particular, these were units of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army and the Polish Home Army. They mostly fought in Volyn.

The parties carried out mutual ethnic cleansing, arguing that it was revenge for the repressions of past years and the current murders.

According to various sources, at least 35,000 people died on the Polish side during this tragedy, and about 10,000 on the Ukrainian side.

Let us remind you

In April, Polish President Andrzej Duda stated that peace between Ukraine and Russia is possible only on the condition of mutual concessions, including from Ukraine. According to him, de facto this peace should "amount to the fact that neither side can say that it won this war."

Duda: Trump can stop Russia's aggression and put Putin at the negotiating table06.05.25, 05:51 • 5915 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrzej Duda
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
