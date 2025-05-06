Duda: Trump can stop Russia's aggression and put Putin at the negotiating table

US President Donald Trump can disrupt the Kremlin's plans and stop Russia's aggression. This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

According to Duda, Trump is the only one who can force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to sit down at the negotiating table.

The US can use various economic instruments to force Russia to take certain actions. If anyone has the ability to force Putin to make peace, it is America, the President of the United States - said the Polish leader.

He believes that the US President has the means to force Russia to comply with international order.

"Some of them may be radical and harsh - in particular, various economic measures. However, I am convinced that Donald Trump is able to implement them," added the Polish leader.

Earlier, Andrzej Duda commented on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Vatican, emphasizing that the most important thing is the interests of Poland. He added that a just peace that guarantees security is important for Poles.

