The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 32312 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 111015 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 169936 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 173118 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 174662 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 189736 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 235120 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 113808 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 106994 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 105035 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Duda: Trump can stop Russia's aggression and put Putin at the negotiating table

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Polish President Andrzej Duda stated that Donald Trump has the economic tools to force Russia to comply with international order. He is the only one capable of forcing Putin to negotiate.

Duda: Trump can stop Russia's aggression and put Putin at the negotiating table

US President Donald Trump can disrupt the Kremlin's plans and stop Russia's aggression. This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

According to Duda, Trump is the only one who can force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to sit down at the negotiating table.

The US can use various economic instruments to force Russia to take certain actions. If anyone has the ability to force Putin to make peace, it is America, the President of the United States

- said the Polish leader.

He believes that the US President has the means to force Russia to comply with international order.

"Some of them may be radical and harsh - in particular, various economic measures. However, I am convinced that Donald Trump is able to implement them," added the Polish leader.

Recall

Earlier, Andrzej Duda commented on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Vatican, emphasizing that the most important thing is the interests of Poland. He added that a just peace that guarantees security is important for Poles.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrzej Duda
Donald Trump
United States
Poland
