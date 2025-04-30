How to act in case of war: in Poland they promised that safety manuals will reach every home

Polish society will be taught how to cope with security threats, in the event of natural disasters or military operations. To this end, the government has prepared a "Security Handbook", - the relevant ministries plan that the publication will reach every Polish home.

The initiative was explained by Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense Cezary Tomczyk.

Following the example of countries such as Sweden, Finland, such a guide, such an indispensable reference book will reach the Poles. Rather, it will be in the form of a certain brochure, which concerns not only military threats, but threats in general. (...) Not only the issue of a certain military conflict, but also the issue of floods, threats - Tomczyk said in a comment to the media.

There is too little information on how to behave in a dangerous situation, the official said, adding that society in Poland has "lost the ability to recognize":

whether the siren wail is a threat;

or a test;

or the anniversary of some events in connection with state celebrations.

So the special edition should be designed in the form of a small book. The guide will be delivered to mailboxes and will also be available electronically. Its distribution will be accompanied by a media campaign.

UNN reported that Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden have released new manuals for the population on actions in emergency situations. Sweden especially emphasizes the threat of military conflict and urges citizens to be prepared for defense.

