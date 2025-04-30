How to act in case of war: in Poland they promised that safety manuals will reach every home

$41.560.18
India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 20976 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 49020 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 87029 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55073 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 195905 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 154689 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 111845 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 134457 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107203 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 89714 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Publications
Exclusives
Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

April 30, 04:52 AM • 60733 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

April 30, 05:35 AM • 60885 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 76972 views

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

08:04 AM • 35255 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 34312 views
Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 13675 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 87029 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 78046 views

"Mommy's rules". Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 124375 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 195905 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 17405 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 35138 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 83544 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 99251 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 95609 views
Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

How to act in case of war: in Poland they promised that safety manuals will reach every home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3854 views

Poland will train the population on how to act in the event of disasters and wars. A "Safety Manual" will be sent to every home to teach them how to recognize and respond to threats.

How to act in case of war: in Poland they promised that safety manuals will reach every home

Polish society will be taught how to cope with security threats, in the event of natural disasters or military operations. To this end, the government has prepared a "Security Handbook", - the relevant ministries plan that the publication will reach every Polish home.

UNN reports with reference to RAP.

Details

The initiative was explained by Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense Cezary Tomczyk.

Following the example of countries such as Sweden, Finland, such a guide, such an indispensable reference book will reach the Poles. Rather, it will be in the form of a certain brochure, which concerns not only military threats, but threats in general. (...) Not only the issue of a certain military conflict, but also the issue of floods, threats 

- Tomczyk said in a comment to the media.

There is too little information on how to behave in a dangerous situation, the official said, adding that society in Poland has "lost the ability to recognize":

  • whether the siren wail is a threat;
    • or a test;
      • or the anniversary of some events in connection with state celebrations.

        Japanese scientists have tamed lightning: the world's first drone capable of redirecting thunderstorms has appeared21.04.25, 20:14 • 10999 views

        So the special edition should be designed in the form of a small book. The guide will be delivered to mailboxes and will also be available electronically. Its distribution will be accompanied by a media campaign.

        Recall

        UNN reported that Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden have released new manuals for the population on actions in emergency situations. Sweden especially emphasizes the threat of military conflict and urges citizens to be prepared for defense.

        Americans are massively buying bunkers due to threats: how much does a shelter cost14.04.25, 12:57 • 7699 views

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        News of the World
        Finland
        Denmark
        Sweden
        Norway
        Poland
