Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
04:24 PM • 13132 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
02:32 PM • 39077 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

01:43 PM • 28972 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
01:37 PM • 27472 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
01:18 PM • 30423 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM • 25486 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM • 21746 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 60054 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 38093 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 52753 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Japanese scientists have tamed lightning: the world's first drone capable of redirecting thunderstorms has appeared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3276 views

Japanese company NTT successfully tested the world's first drone capable of inducing and redirecting lightning to protect infrastructure. During the test on December 13, 2024, the drone withstood a strike of up to 150,000 amperes and remained in the air.

Japanese scientists have tamed lightning: the world's first drone capable of redirecting thunderstorms has appeared

The Japanese company NTT has tested the world's first drone capable of redirecting lightning to protect cities and infrastructure. This was reported by UNN with reference to Tomshardware.

Details

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) boasts that it has developed the world's first lightning guidance system using programmed drones. NTT drones fly in lightning-protected cages.

Following successful tests earlier this year, there is hope that networks of these drones can be installed in cities and key infrastructure as a preventative measure of protection, the publication states.

Experiment

NTT conducted an experiment to find out if drones could be used to prevent lightning damage. The company used ground-based monitoring equipment to determine the level of lightning hazard in the area. When storm clouds approached and fluctuations in the electric field were observed, a lightning-protected drone was sent out for interception.

During a test flight on December 13, 2024, an unmanned aerial vehicle attached to a grounding wire ascended to a height of 300 meters to approach a probable storm cloud. NTT claims that specialists observed a powerful electrical impulse and state that they achieved "the world's first successful lightning induction using a drone."

When lightning struck the drone, it could continue flying thanks to the cage's protection, although it partially melted.

"The key is that the drone could stay airborne after being struck," NTT says, adding that they successfully tested them on discharges up to 150,000 amperes.

NTT intends to continue improving its lightning-inducing and guiding drones. They aim, in particular, to improve the accuracy of predicting lightning location. In addition, research and development of accumulating lightning energy that is safely discharged is planned.

Additional

According to NTT statistics, lightning damage is not a rare occurrence. Every year in Japan, lightning damage amounts to 100 to 200 billion yen (up to 1.4 billion US dollars), and people are also often affected by this natural phenomenon. Meanwhile, conventional lightning rods do not provide the desired coverage and are more difficult to install.

Group of climbers struck by lightning in Georgia: one victim is likely11.08.24, 14:52 • 34270 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
Japan
Unmanned aerial vehicle
