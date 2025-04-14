Americans are massively buying bunkers due to threats: how much does a shelter cost

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13460 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 13460 views

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11824 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17440 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 26982 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 58375 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55755 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 33035 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59378 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106275 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164539 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 49728 views

April 16, 02:15 AM • 49728 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41091 views

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41091 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 43676 views

April 16, 03:45 AM • 43676 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 45302 views

08:09 AM • 45302 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 18990 views

09:21 AM • 18990 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 13460 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 26982 views

08:09 AM • 46282 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 58375 views

07:15 AM • 58375 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 55755 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

Exclusive

05:58 AM • 33035 views
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164539 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19682 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20168 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21886 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23866 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21886 views

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26524 views
Americans are massively buying bunkers due to threats: how much does a shelter cost

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5606 views

US residents are concerned about global threats, so they are buying bunkers. The price starts from $20,000, and a 99-year lease costs $55,000.

Americans are massively buying bunkers due to threats: how much does a shelter cost

Against the backdrop of global threats, US residents are increasingly concerned about protecting themselves - the wealthiest of them are buying bunkers for themselves and their families. This is reported in The New York Times, reports UNN.

Details

According to a 2023 survey, about a third of American adults are preparing for the end-of-the-world scenario, spending a total of $11 billion over the year.

One of the companies that designs and builds bunkers is Atlas Survival Shelters. Its CEO, Ron Hubbard, stressed that Americans from all walks of life, regardless of age, are increasingly concerned about the Covid pandemic, financial collapse, unrest in the United States, and the threat of a new world war.

Bunkers can include parking spaces, gyms and greenhouses. According to him, shelters can now be bought for $20,000.

They are designed for guys who earn $60,000 a year. These people drive Chevy pickups, not Ferraris, Hubbard says.

But it is not only Atlas Survival Shelters that produces bunkers: at a former ammunition depot in South Dakota, Vivos Group has converted 575 warehouse buildings into bunkers.

Renting a bunker for 99 years costs $55,000, and you also have to pay an annual fee of $1,091.

Recall

In the German city of Hamm, a three-story bunker from the Second World War was put up for auction. It costs 1 euro, but the new owner will have to spend 620,000 euros to demolish it.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldReal Estate
The New York Times
United States
