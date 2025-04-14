Americans are massively buying bunkers due to threats: how much does a shelter cost

Against the backdrop of global threats, US residents are increasingly concerned about protecting themselves - the wealthiest of them are buying bunkers for themselves and their families. This is reported in The New York Times, reports UNN.

According to a 2023 survey, about a third of American adults are preparing for the end-of-the-world scenario, spending a total of $11 billion over the year.

One of the companies that designs and builds bunkers is Atlas Survival Shelters. Its CEO, Ron Hubbard, stressed that Americans from all walks of life, regardless of age, are increasingly concerned about the Covid pandemic, financial collapse, unrest in the United States, and the threat of a new world war.

Bunkers can include parking spaces, gyms and greenhouses. According to him, shelters can now be bought for $20,000.

They are designed for guys who earn $60,000 a year. These people drive Chevy pickups, not Ferraris, Hubbard says.

But it is not only Atlas Survival Shelters that produces bunkers: at a former ammunition depot in South Dakota, Vivos Group has converted 575 warehouse buildings into bunkers.

Renting a bunker for 99 years costs $55,000, and you also have to pay an annual fee of $1,091.

In the German city of Hamm, a three-story bunker from the Second World War was put up for auction. It costs 1 euro, but the new owner will have to spend 620,000 euros to demolish it.