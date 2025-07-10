Ukraine needs a new "Marshall Plan" for reconstruction - Kellogg

Ukraine needs a "Marshall Plan" applied to it to rebuild everything that was destroyed by the war. Before that, a ceasefire must be achieved, said US President's special representative Keith Kellogg on the eve of the international conference on Ukraine's recovery URC-2025, as reported by UNN.

Details

I remember from my student years the history of the American "Marshall Plan"... I think we need to do the same for Ukraine – restore what was lost - Kellogg said.

He also expressed the opinion that the situation is very difficult now, so a ceasefire must be achieved. Trump's special representative also highly praised the actions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team "for how wisely they behaved."

As a former soldier, it's hard for me to understand the level of violence you are currently witnessing in Ukraine... When you lose over a million soldiers, that's industrial-scale killing - Kellogg added.

Reference

The "Marshall Plan" was a program of American economic aid to European states after World War II.

Officially, the program was called the European Recovery Program, but it went down in history under the name of US Secretary of State George Marshall, one of its main initiators.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President's special representative Keith Kellogg. The parties discussed arms supplies, strengthening air defense, and sanctions pressure on Russia, including secondary sanctions against buyers of Russian oil.

Keith Kellogg commented on the conversation between the presidents of the US and Ukraine. He noted Trump's readiness for cooperation and thanked Zelenskyy for his condolences regarding the flood in Texas.