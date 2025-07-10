$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 1274 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 30977 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 110793 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 71554 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 79437 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 108838 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 60245 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 121774 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 56849 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 68909 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.2m/s
65%
741mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy to hold additional meetings with US representatives in Rome tomorrow: what's in focusJuly 9, 07:40 PM • 10960 views
Night explosions in Kyiv: the enemy hit a residential buildingJuly 9, 11:02 PM • 7619 views
Kyiv suffered a massive attack: residential buildings hit, fires, injured reported11:43 PM • 21948 views
US resumes arms supplies to Ukraine - AP12:09 AM • 15443 views
The number of injured in Kyiv has increased to 7 people01:26 AM • 4271 views
Publications
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 40464 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABUJuly 9, 05:01 PM • 47244 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreementsJuly 9, 04:16 PM • 54132 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universitiesJuly 9, 02:59 PM • 110793 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensationJuly 9, 01:25 PM • 103576 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Sybiha
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Rome
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 126017 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 256604 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 436960 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 266578 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 375544 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system
Sukhoi Su-30
TikTok
Shahed-136

Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1274 views

The meeting in Rome will focus on Ukraine's long-term recovery and the mobilization of investments, particularly private sector funds.

Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs

In Rome, on July 10-11, a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine will be held, which will be opened by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. What will happen at this conference, what were the results of previous similar meetings, and how much money is needed for the reconstruction of our state - economist Oleh Pendzyn told UNN journalist.

Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine in Rome

The conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine will take place in the Italian capital on Thursday and Friday with the aim of mobilizing investments, particularly private sector funds, for our state, which is experiencing its fourth year of a difficult war.

The meeting, which will also be attended by EU head Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, along with 15 other heads of state and government, will focus on Ukraine's long-term recovery. Ukraine hopes to sign energy agreements, as its energy system has regularly suffered from Russian attacks, as well as cooperation in the defense industry.

Pope Leo XIV received Zelenskyy at the Castel Gandolfo residence - media09.07.25, 13:26 • 1249 views

Zelenskyy, who arrived in Rome on Wednesday to meet with the head of state of Italy, President Sergio Mattarella, and Pope Leo IV, emphasized that Ukraine's urgent need remains protection from intensified Russian missile and drone attacks.

"Representatives of Ukraine will have a specific set of tasks focused on immediate defense – the defense of our cities and our communities," he said in his address on Monday evening.

The United States, previously Ukraine's largest sponsor, will be represented by President Donald Trump's envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg.

How much money is needed for the reconstruction of Ukraine

This is already the fourth such summit since the beginning of active hostilities. The first reconstruction conference took place in 2022 in Lugano. Then there was The Hague, then London, and now Rome. In Lugano, Prime Minister Shmyhal announced a figure of 750 billion dollars, which was not supported by any documents. They were essentially taken out of thin air

- said Pendzyn.

Zelenskyy to open Ukraine reconstruction conference in Rome this week08.07.25, 17:25 • 1409 views

Pendzyn also reminded that there is a relevant fund that calculates the damages caused to Ukraine. Analysts of this fund speak of damages amounting to 450 billion dollars.

"There is a relevant fund that collects information about the damages caused to Ukraine by the war. There are figures, there is an official submission of documents, there are a lot of relevant procedures. This fund has been operating since the fall of 2023. And they name the figure of 450 billion dollars," the economist explained.

Pendzyn also clarified that within the fund, the calculation of damages is carried out according to several categories, including housing stock, infrastructure facilities, energy facilities, etc. But in general, the final calculation of damages can only be made after the end of active hostilities, when our state stops suffering constant destruction.

The housing stock, industrial enterprises, infrastructure facilities, and energy facilities are clearly separated there. But the figure of damages is not static. It constantly increases every day, with every shelling, with every disaster. Therefore, it will be possible to talk about some final figure only when the active phase of hostilities officially ends

- noted the economist.

Decisions made at previous reconstruction conferences

Oleh Pendzyn explained that each of the conferences dedicated to the reconstruction of Ukraine made decisions regarding various ways of assisting Ukraine, using all available means and resources.

"All those conferences that exist, on the reconstruction of Ukraine, have several goals. The first goal is to determine the issues of construction. At the first conference in Lugano, the question of a Marshall Plan for Ukraine was raised. Then it quietly faded away. At the conference in London, Ursula von der Leyen announced the allocation of 18.5 billion euros to Ukraine for 2024. Then in 2024, the question was raised about providing Ukraine with a loan of 50 billion dollars from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets for 2025," the economist said. 

US State Department assured continued aid for Ukraine09.07.25, 02:29 • 1570 views

Pendzyn added that, one way or another, each stage is designed for a certain perspective to achieve tactical prospects.

"Every time some processes take place that are actually extremely useful for Ukraine, at least from the point of view of current financing and solving issues related to providing funds for a certain tactical perspective," Pendzyn added.

How the meeting in Rome will proceed

Also, according to Pendzyn, the meeting will take place in two formats, including a governmental one, when a decision will be made to allocate certain sums to support our state. Also, there will be communication with businesses, because it is they who will take the most active part in the reconstruction of Ukraine and the search for funds for this process.

There is a governmental format, where meetings are held with politicians who determine the prospects for financing Ukraine. Probably this year, 100 billion euros from the European budget will be announced for financing Ukraine. And the second format is the format of communication with businesses, which, in fact, should fill the main ways related to the reconstruction of Ukraine and the search for funds. After all, it is clear that the reconstruction of Ukraine will not be financed by the funds of European taxpayers

- explained the economist.

Finally, Pendzyn mentioned that funds from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation will be actively involved in the processes of Ukraine's reconstruction.

"The option of attracting 100 billion euros, including from frozen Russian assets, is being considered. These are approximately the approaches," the economist concluded.

Zelenskyy: Russian night attack is indicative, proves necessity of new sanctions09.07.25, 10:09 • 944 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPolitics
Rome
The Hague
Donald Trump
European Union
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
London
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9