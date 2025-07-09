US State Department assured continued aid for Ukraine

Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the United States Department of State, stated during a press briefing that the US remains committed to supporting Ukraine and will continue to supply Kyiv with weapons, despite a recent pause, UNN reports.

Details

During the briefing, a journalist asked whether Putin's latest assessment, voiced by President Donald Trump, would lead to changes in US policy towards Ukraine.

In response, Tammy Bruce emphasized that the United States' position remains unchanged. The US continues to support Ukraine, and the brief pause in arms supplies was merely part of a planned review of all military aid programs, not a change in course.

We have been and remain Ukraine's biggest supporters. We care about these people, we care about them having everything they need - said the spokesperson for the US foreign policy agency

She noted that US President Donald Trump is "resolutely determined" to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for self-defense, especially given the mass killings and the need to achieve a ceasefire.

"The President has been very clear on this. And without going into the specifics of what he feels, obviously, he is resolutely determined in terms of Ukraine's ability to defend itself," Bruce noted.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to send more defensive weapons to Ukraine. This decision was made despite the previous cessation of supplies of some types of weapons due to low US military stockpiles.

The Pentagon confirmed the shipment of additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at the direction of US President Donald Trump. This decision was made to ensure that Ukrainians can defend themselves.

Donald Trump told Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he had not stopped arms supplies to Ukraine, but only ordered a review of Pentagon stockpiles. The US is ready to provide Ukraine with as much military aid as it can allocate.

Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios