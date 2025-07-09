Pope Leo XIV received Zelenskyy at the Castel Gandolfo residence - media
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Italy and held an audience with Pope Leo XIV in Castel Gandolfo. The meeting was confirmed by Sky TG24 and journalist Jacopo Jacoboni.
Upon arrival in Italy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy went for an audience with Pope Leo XIV, writes UNN with reference to Sky TG24.
Details
"Zelenskyy met with the Pope in Castel Gandolfo," the publication writes.
Pope Leo XIV restores the tradition of summer holidays in Castel Gandolfo after 12 years07.07.25, 11:15 • 1202 views
Journalist Jacopo Jacoboni from La Stampa also confirmed, writing on X: "Pope Leo received Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning in Castel Gandolfo."
Zelenskyy in Rome today: meeting with Mattarella planned and possible audience with the Pope09.07.25, 12:22 • 695 views