Pope Leo XIV received Zelenskyy at the Castel Gandolfo residence - media

Upon arrival in Italy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy went for an audience with Pope Leo XIV, writes UNN with reference to Sky TG24.

"Zelenskyy met with the Pope in Castel Gandolfo," the publication writes.

Journalist Jacopo Jacoboni from La Stampa also confirmed, writing on X: "Pope Leo received Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning in Castel Gandolfo."

