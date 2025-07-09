$41.850.05
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:54 AM • 1551 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:36 AM • 12607 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 38671 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM • 67542 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 146610 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
July 9, 03:42 AM • 133999 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 174815 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 119231 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 206381 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 219954 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Pope Leo XIV received Zelenskyy at the Castel Gandolfo residence - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Italy and held an audience with Pope Leo XIV in Castel Gandolfo. The meeting was confirmed by Sky TG24 and journalist Jacopo Jacoboni.

Pope Leo XIV received Zelenskyy at the Castel Gandolfo residence - media

Upon arrival in Italy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy went for an audience with Pope Leo XIV, writes UNN with reference to Sky TG24.

Details

"Zelenskyy met with the Pope in Castel Gandolfo," the publication writes.

Journalist Jacopo Jacoboni from La Stampa also confirmed, writing on X: "Pope Leo received Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning in Castel Gandolfo."

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

