Zelenskyy in Rome: meeting with Mattarella and possible audience with the Pope

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 12100 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM • 44382 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 104487 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
03:42 AM • 115600 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 151114 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 113221 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 184538 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 200011 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 81934 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 62232 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+29°
3.5m/s
46%
744mm
Popular news
Russia mobilizes residents of occupied territories without citizenshipJuly 8, 11:48 PM • 30047 views
In Ukraine, a large-scale air raid alert for the second time in a night due to the take-off of a MiG-31KJuly 9, 12:13 AM • 76046 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a tank training ground was illegally sown for years: an official will be prosecutedJuly 9, 01:16 AM • 42161 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today04:00 AM • 142745 views
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damage05:49 AM • 36236 views
Publications
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 104487 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today04:00 AM • 143858 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 184538 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 153515 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 200011 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lutsk
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years08:49 AM • 4593 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 203192 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 387545 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 220504 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 332045 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
MiG-31
Kh-101

Zelenskyy in Rome: meeting with Mattarella and possible audience with the Pope

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Rome for a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. A meeting with Pope Leo XIV is also possible, and on July 10-11, a conference on Ukraine's recovery will take place.

Zelenskyy in Rome: meeting with Mattarella and possible audience with the Pope

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Rome today, with a planned meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella this afternoon, and a possible meeting with Pope Leo XIV, writes UNN with reference to Sky TG24.

Details

"Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet with President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella this afternoon in Rome. A meeting with Pope Leo XIV is also possible. Tomorrow and the day after (July 10-11) in the Italian capital... the fourth international conference on Ukraine's recovery will take place," the report says.

US military aid supplies to Ukraine may resume after Umerov's meetings with Kellogg - Politico08.07.25, 06:10 • 1509 views

The discussion on Ukraine's future post-war reconstruction, which will take place from July 10 to 11, will reportedly involve approximately 3,500 participants, over 100 official delegations, 40 international organizations, and 2,000 companies (of which approximately 500 are Italian).

Zelenskyy to open Ukraine reconstruction conference in Rome this week08.07.25, 17:25 • 1313 views

"Zelenskyy himself, Prime Minister Meloni, Chancellor Merz, Ursula von der Leyen, and Tusk will also be present. A phone call with the "(coalition of) willing" gathered by Starmer and Macron is also expected," the publication writes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Rome
Emmanuel Macron
Italy
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9