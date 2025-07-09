Zelenskyy in Rome: meeting with Mattarella and possible audience with the Pope

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Rome today, with a planned meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella this afternoon, and a possible meeting with Pope Leo XIV, writes UNN with reference to Sky TG24.

Details

"Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet with President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella this afternoon in Rome. A meeting with Pope Leo XIV is also possible. Tomorrow and the day after (July 10-11) in the Italian capital... the fourth international conference on Ukraine's recovery will take place," the report says.

The discussion on Ukraine's future post-war reconstruction, which will take place from July 10 to 11, will reportedly involve approximately 3,500 participants, over 100 official delegations, 40 international organizations, and 2,000 companies (of which approximately 500 are Italian).

"Zelenskyy himself, Prime Minister Meloni, Chancellor Merz, Ursula von der Leyen, and Tusk will also be present. A phone call with the "(coalition of) willing" gathered by Starmer and Macron is also expected," the publication writes.