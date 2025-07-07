Pope Leo XIV restores the tradition of summer holidays in Castel Gandolfo after 12 years

Pope Leo XIV arrived at his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo on Sunday to begin a six-week vacation, the first visit by a Pope there in 12 years, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Pope Leo XIV greeted well-wishers who lined the main road to the town to welcome him, before waving from the balcony of the villa where he will stay for what he said would be "a short period of rest."

"I hope everyone has a little time to rest to restore body and spirit," Leo said before leaving the Vatican during his midday prayer on Sunday.

The 69-year-old Chicago native is reviving the papal tradition of leaving the Vatican for the hot summer months in favor of the relatively cool climate of Castel Gandolfo, which overlooks Lake Albano in the mountains south of Rome. The area has been a favorite retreat for Roman rulers since the time of Emperor Domitian in the first century.

This is Leo's first break after several "hectic" weeks of inaugural audiences, outings, and Holy Year celebrations following his election on May 8 as the first American Pope in history, the publication writes. During his vacation, he will have several public events - masses, Sunday midday prayers, and even some events at the Vatican - but officials expect him to use this time to rest, reflect, and read about key issues facing his new pontificate.

"Since he was elected, he has worked, worked, worked. It's time for him to gain strength and energy for his mission," said Sister Mary Livia, a nun from Uganda who was there to greet Leo on Sunday.

