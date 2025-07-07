Pope Leo XIV restores the tradition of summer holidays in Castel Gandolfo after 12 years

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
08:27 AM • 1726 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 6030 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 16215 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
03:41 AM • 13853 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 47972 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 121979 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 123027 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 230267 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 368278 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 378217 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
2.7m/s
42%
746mm
Popular news
"He's gone off the rails, it's ridiculous": Trump publicly mocked Musk and ridiculed his new political partyJuly 7, 03:03 AM • 20982 views
The number of victims of the drone attack in Kharkiv has increased to 13 people03:46 AM • 23105 views
20 injured in Kharkiv as a result of the morning Russian attack04:27 AM • 12905 views
27 injured in Russia's morning attack in Kharkiv: consequences shown05:19 AM • 10104 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region06:56 AM • 9019 views
Publications
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 16215 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region06:56 AM • 10275 views
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 154406 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 368279 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 378217 views
Actual people
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens08:59 AM • 955 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 230267 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 80318 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 201163 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 227229 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system
9K720 Iskander

Pope Leo XIV restores the tradition of summer holidays in Castel Gandolfo after 12 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Castel Gandolfo for a six-week vacation, the first papal visit in 12 years. The 69-year-old pontiff plans to rest and prepare for the upcoming challenges of his pontificate.

Pope Leo XIV restores the tradition of summer holidays in Castel Gandolfo after 12 years

Pope Leo XIV arrived at his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo on Sunday to begin a six-week vacation, the first visit by a Pope there in 12 years, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Pope Leo XIV greeted well-wishers who lined the main road to the town to welcome him, before waving from the balcony of the villa where he will stay for what he said would be "a short period of rest."

"I hope everyone has a little time to rest to restore body and spirit," Leo said before leaving the Vatican during his midday prayer on Sunday.

The 69-year-old Chicago native is reviving the papal tradition of leaving the Vatican for the hot summer months in favor of the relatively cool climate of Castel Gandolfo, which overlooks Lake Albano in the mountains south of Rome. The area has been a favorite retreat for Roman rulers since the time of Emperor Domitian in the first century.

This is Leo's first break after several "hectic" weeks of inaugural audiences, outings, and Holy Year celebrations following his election on May 8 as the first American Pope in history, the publication writes. During his vacation, he will have several public events - masses, Sunday midday prayers, and even some events at the Vatican - but officials expect him to use this time to rest, reflect, and read about key issues facing his new pontificate.

"Since he was elected, he has worked, worked, worked. It's time for him to gain strength and energy for his mission," said Sister Mary Livia, a nun from Uganda who was there to greet Leo on Sunday.

Pope Leo XIV greeted Ukrainian pilgrims and called for peace06.07.25, 21:31 • 3834 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the World
Uganda
Pope Leo XIV
Associated Press
Rome
Chicago
Vatican City
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9