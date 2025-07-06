Pope Leo XIV greeted Ukrainian pilgrims and called for peace

Pope Leo XIV, addressing pilgrims after Sunday prayer, specifically greeted pilgrims from Ukraine, offered condolences to those affected by the natural disaster in the USA, and made another call for prayer for peace. This is reported by UNN with reference to Vatican News.

It is noted that the pontiff called for peace after reciting the "Angelus" prayer on Sunday, July 6, 2025. He addressed the pilgrims who gathered at noon in St. Peter's Square.

Dear ones, peace is the aspiration of all peoples and the painful plea of those tormented by war. Let us ask the Lord to touch hearts and inspire the minds of rulers, so that they replace the violence of weapons with the search for dialogue - said Leo XIV.

"Furthermore, the Pope separately greeted some groups, also mentioning Greek-Catholic pilgrims from Ukraine, to which they responded with loud applause," the post reads.

Pope Leo XIV expressed support for Ukraine, sharing the pain of those who mourn loved ones and suffered from the "senseless war." He emphasized that the faith of the Ukrainian people is undergoing a difficult trial.

