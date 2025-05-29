"Let us pray together": Pope Leo XIV called for peace in Ukraine

$41.680.11
47.310.02
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
May 28, 05:16 PM • 14481 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 43400 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 66680 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 12:12 PM • 114329 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 82163 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 87212 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 163172 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 71278 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 173025 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 221397 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Suspected of war crimes against Ukraine: captured a shooter from the Russian Armed Forces who executed Ukrainian prisoners of war

May 28, 01:55 PM • 26222 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 95265 views

Petr Pavel is trying to ensure military support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of future presidential elections - Politico

May 28, 02:58 PM • 30230 views

Glacier collapse in Switzerland partially buried an entire village: one person missing

May 28, 05:05 PM • 4866 views

A Chinese paraglider was carried to a record height in an updraft: incredible video footage

05:58 PM • 3478 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 95265 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 173026 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 184516 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 189221 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 221397 views
Actual people

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Hakan Fidan

Petteri Orpo

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Kyiv

Berlin

Vatican City

Washington, D.C.

White House

UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 60352 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 122626 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 63162 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 66887 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 133451 views
"Let us pray together": Pope Leo XIV called for peace in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Pope Leo XIV has strongly called for an end to the war in Ukraine, especially after the latest serious attacks. He stressed the need to "support every initiative for dialogue and peace."

"Let us pray together": Pope Leo XIV called for peace in Ukraine

Pope Leo XIV "strongly" calls for an end to the war in Ukraine. This is stated in his post on social network X, reports UNN.

Details

The Pontiff noted that in recent days the people of Ukraine have suffered from "new serious attacks."

I assure you that I pray for all the victims, especially the children and their families.

- wrote Pope Leo XIV.

He also called for "supporting every initiative for dialogue and peace."

"Let us pray together for peace in Ukraine and everywhere where war brings suffering," added the Holy Father.

Let us remind

On May 21, during a telephone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Pope Leo XIV confirmed his readiness to accept negotiations on peace in Ukraine in the Vatican.

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted18.05.25, 15:29 • 79074 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarNews of the World
Ukraine
Vatican City
Brent
$64.32
Bitcoin
$107,484.30
S&P 500
$5,909.48
Tesla
$358.81
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,310.55
Ethereum
$2,649.01