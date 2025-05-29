"Let us pray together": Pope Leo XIV called for peace in Ukraine

Pope Leo XIV "strongly" calls for an end to the war in Ukraine. This is stated in his post on social network X, reports UNN.

Details

The Pontiff noted that in recent days the people of Ukraine have suffered from "new serious attacks."

I assure you that I pray for all the victims, especially the children and their families. - wrote Pope Leo XIV.

He also called for "supporting every initiative for dialogue and peace."

"Let us pray together for peace in Ukraine and everywhere where war brings suffering," added the Holy Father.

Let us remind

On May 21, during a telephone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Pope Leo XIV confirmed his readiness to accept negotiations on peace in Ukraine in the Vatican.

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted