Lviv suffers from large-scale flooding due to heavy rain: in some places, the water reaches almost 3 meters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2244 views

Due to heavy rains in Lviv, flooding continues, the Zubra river is overflowing its banks, threatening three districts. Parking lots and sections of roads are flooded, public transport operates with changes.

Lviv suffers from large-scale flooding due to heavy rain: in some places, the water reaches almost 3 meters

In Lviv, heavy rains caused the Zubra River to overflow its banks, leading to flooding in the city, affecting some roads, and, according to forecasts, the rain will continue all day, local authorities reported, writes UNN.

Due to heavy rains, flooding continues in Lviv. There are places where the water reaches almost 3 meters - this refers to non-residential areas. The Zubra River continues to overflow its banks. There is a threat of flooding in parts of Frankivskyi, Sykhivskyi, and Zaliznychnyi districts.

- wrote city mayor Andriy Sadovyi on social media.

According to the Lviv City Council, the Zubra River near Lviv has flooded, and transport passage there is currently impossible. Also, due to heavy rains overnight, parking lots near the "Continent" residential complex in Sokilnyky were flooded.

According to Andriy Moskalenko, the first deputy mayor, flooding is observed on Kulparivska, Truskavetska, and Aviatsiyna streets in Lviv.

Regarding intersections in Lviv, surveillance cameras currently do not record large accumulations of water, the city council noted.

According to the patrol police in the region, as a result of intense precipitation, partial flooding of road sections occurred:

  • Lviv: Truskavetska Street; St. John Paul II Avenue;
    • highway T-14-16 Lviv - Medenychi - Pustomyty near the settlement of Sokilnyky;
      • in the settlement of Zubra, the roadway is flooded.

        Lviv public transport, as noted, operates as usual. Only trolleybus No. 27, due to flooding on Aviatsiyna Street, temporarily turns around on Horodotska Street near ATP-1. A trolleybus with autonomous power is operating on the route.

        In Lviv, emergency brigades are working on site, but until the rains stop, it is difficult to fully eliminate the consequences of the floods, the city council emphasized. According to weather forecasts, the rain will continue all day today.

        The mayor urged citizens to move belongings from basements to a safe place, and also to move cars from underground parking lots and potentially dangerous areas.

        According to him, city services are working in an intensified mode.

        Bad weather affected eight regions in Ukraine: what is happening in the affected regions08.07.25, 12:39

        Julia Shramko

        Julia Shramko

        SocietyCrimes and emergencies
        Andriy Sadovyi
        Lviv
