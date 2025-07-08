$41.800.06
Ukraine expects heat up to +39 with heavy downpours: weather forecast for July 9
Ukraine expects heat up to +39 with heavy downpours: weather forecast for July 9
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Bad weather affected eight regions in Ukraine: what is happening in the affected regions

Kyiv • UNN

 416 views

Strong winds, thunderstorms, hail, and heavy rains caused damage in 8 regions of Ukraine, felling trees, damaging roofs, and leaving people without electricity. Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the bad weather, clearing trees and restoring traffic.

Bad weather affected eight regions in Ukraine: what is happening in the affected regions

Bad weather affected 8 regions in Ukraine, felling trees, damaging roofs, and leaving people without electricity, reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, noting that the aftermath is still being cleared, writes UNN.

Details

"Strong winds, thunderstorms, hail, and heavy rains caused damage in Lviv, Volyn, Zakarpattia, Bukovyna, Prykarpattia, as well as in Vinnytsia, Ternopil, and Rivne regions," the State Emergency Service reported.

Rescuers, as indicated, are clearing the aftermath of the storms in dozens of settlements. Most often, these are fallen trees on roadways, broken power lines, torn-off roofs, and damaged cars:

  • in Zakarpattia, over 50 damaged roofs were recorded in the village of Badiv, and another 20 rescue call-outs – they removed 22 trees that had fallen on roads, power grids, and yards;
    • in Volyn, over 40 rescuers and 11 units of equipment worked in Kovel, Lutsk, and Volodymyr districts. Trees were removed from roads and streets to restore safe traffic flow;
      • in Chernivtsi region, over 1400 sq. m of roofs on houses, enterprises, and administrative buildings were damaged. Trees fell on roads, houses, and cars. 41 rescuers and 11 units of equipment worked to clear the aftermath of the bad weather;
        • in Prykarpattia, rescuers made 12 call-outs, 10 of which were to remove trees that had fallen on parked cars. One sheet of metal from a roof was torn off onto the roadway;
          • in Lviv region, the storm felled trees in cities and villages, blocking roads and damaging private property.

            "In many settlements, the clearing of the aftermath of the bad weather is still ongoing," the State Emergency Service reported.

            Dozens of rescuers and special equipment are involved in the work. "Thanks to their promptness, it was possible to quickly restore traffic, prevent new damage, and ensure the safety of residents," the State Emergency Service noted.

