Duda wished for the establishment of such peace in Ukraine that "will stop Russian imperialism"

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24
11:00 AM • 8760 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

08:13 AM • 47977 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 103486 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 135957 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 189264 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 100226 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 164095 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 60131 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42291 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 34206 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Strike on Kyiv on April 24: 9 dead, 63 injured, including 6 children

April 24, 03:17 AM • 32757 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

April 24, 03:28 AM • 100799 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

April 24, 03:44 AM • 52530 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

April 24, 05:06 AM • 48360 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 52545 views
“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 14397 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 189264 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 109527 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 164095 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 120403 views
Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 21572 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 53013 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 46543 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 53393 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 64045 views
9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

TikTok

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Dassault Mirage 2000

Duda wished for the establishment of such peace in Ukraine that "will stop Russian imperialism"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3270 views

The President of Poland expressed hope for a lasting peace in Ukraine that would stop Russian imperialism. Duda believes that only Trump can force Russia to end the war.

Duda wished for the establishment of such peace in Ukraine that "will stop Russian imperialism"

Polish President Andrzej Duda said he hopes the war in Ukraine will end with a just and lasting peace and that Russian imperialism will be stopped. He said this during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the former German concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. This was reported by the Polish news agency PAP, writes UNN.

I would like the war in Ukraine to end with a lasting peace. I hope that, perhaps in the coming months, thanks to the efforts of President Donald Trump and the American administration, it will end in peace," - Duda said.

- Duda said.

Details

He clarified that a lasting peace is "one that stops Russian imperialism."

The Polish president stressed that it is unacceptable to remain silent, observing any manifestations of hatred between peoples, any manifestations of racial and ethnic hostility.

Recall

Polish President Andrzej Duda believes that only Donald Trump has a chance to force Russia to stop the war. He also hopes to create a large US military base in Poland.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Andrzej Duda
Israel
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Poland
