Duda wished for the establishment of such peace in Ukraine that "will stop Russian imperialism"

Polish President Andrzej Duda said he hopes the war in Ukraine will end with a just and lasting peace and that Russian imperialism will be stopped. He said this during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the former German concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. This was reported by the Polish news agency PAP, writes UNN.

I would like the war in Ukraine to end with a lasting peace. I hope that, perhaps in the coming months, thanks to the efforts of President Donald Trump and the American administration, it will end in peace," - Duda said. - Duda said.

Details

He clarified that a lasting peace is "one that stops Russian imperialism."

The Polish president stressed that it is unacceptable to remain silent, observing any manifestations of hatred between peoples, any manifestations of racial and ethnic hostility.

Recall

Polish President Andrzej Duda believes that only Donald Trump has a chance to force Russia to stop the war. He also hopes to create a large US military base in Poland.