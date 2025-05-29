Misappropriated and "laundered" funds from one of the largest oil refineries in Ukraine: law enforcement officers conducted almost 50 searches

Investigators of the National Police conducted 49 urgent searches in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa and Dnipro in the case of misappropriation and laundering of funds of one of the largest oil refining companies in Ukraine. Law enforcement officers seized documentation, computer equipment, and information storage devices. This is reported by the National Police, reports UNN.

Employees of the National Police conducted urgent searches in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa and Dnipro. In particular, in office premises and at the places of residence of top management of the group of companies and officials of enterprises with signs of fictitiousness, which were used for the purpose of legalizing funds - the statement reads.

Documentation, computer equipment and information storage devices, etc. were seized.

Addition

DCH Company reported that today law enforcement officers conducted searches in the office premises of DCH Group enterprises in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro. In particular, documentation, computer equipment and information storage devices, etc. were seized.

Context

It should be noted that in this case, the former chairman of the board of one of the largest oil refining concerns in the country and five of his accomplices were declared on the international wanted list.

According to law enforcement officers, the official created a criminal organization, which included his deputy, the head of one of the departments and six entrepreneurs. Operatives of the Department of Strategic Investigations established that companies controlled by the organizer of the "scheme" concluded contracts with an oil refining corporation for the supply of petroleum products, for which they did not pay. Instead, they legalized the received funds through a series of sham transactions.

For this, investigators of the National Police announced to all nine members of the organized group suspicion of seizing someone else's property by abuse of office by an official, committed by an organized group, on a particularly large scale (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). In addition, the police seized accounts in securities of a French investment company related to the ex-chairman and corporate rights of a number of enterprises.

During the further investigation, the police found that the enterprises to which fuel was shipped were not the final recipients of funds from its further sale. For the most part, these funds were transferred on the basis of fictitious transactions to enterprises of a financial and industrial group.