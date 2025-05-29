Misappropriated and "laundered" funds from one of the largest oil refineries in Ukraine: law enforcement officers conducted almost 50 searches

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
May 29, 01:16 PM • 97023 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 114647 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 117055 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 108161 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 194091 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 102766 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 126785 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 111528 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 116310 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102233 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Menu
Tags
Authors
Popular news

Kremlin refused to "publicly" discuss its draft "memorandum"

May 29, 11:54 AM • 6828 views

"Baton Optic": new drones have started to be produced in Ukraine

May 29, 01:48 PM • 3216 views

The commander of the 211th brigade covered up the torture of soldiers: the investigation is completed, the case is being transferred to court

May 29, 02:26 PM • 25100 views

In the Czech Republic, a teacher was convicted for denying the crimes of the Russian Federation in Ukraine in front of schoolchildren

May 29, 02:35 PM • 9236 views

40 Tu-22M3s and 20% of the Tu-95MS aircraft available in the Russian Federation have been transferred to the "Olenya" base - media

04:43 PM • 30800 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 97023 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 194091 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 209487 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 285745 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 296094 views
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 107487 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 100233 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 113533 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 171225 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 107454 views
Misappropriated and "laundered" funds from one of the largest oil refineries in Ukraine: law enforcement officers conducted almost 50 searches

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1314 views

Investigators conducted 49 searches in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Dnipro. The searches were conducted in the case of embezzlement of funds from one of the largest oil refineries in Ukraine.

Misappropriated and "laundered" funds from one of the largest oil refineries in Ukraine: law enforcement officers conducted almost 50 searches

Investigators of the National Police conducted 49 urgent searches in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa and Dnipro in the case of misappropriation and laundering of funds of one of the largest oil refining companies in Ukraine. Law enforcement officers seized documentation, computer equipment, and information storage devices. This is reported by the National Police, reports UNN.

Employees of the National Police conducted urgent searches in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa and Dnipro. In particular, in office premises and at the places of residence of top management of the group of companies and officials of enterprises with signs of fictitiousness, which were used for the purpose of legalizing funds 

- the statement reads.

Documentation, computer equipment and information storage devices, etc. were seized.

Addition

DCH Company reported that today law enforcement officers conducted searches in the office premises of DCH Group enterprises in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro. In particular, documentation, computer equipment and information storage devices, etc. were seized.

Context

It should be noted that in this case, the former chairman of the board of one of the largest oil refining concerns in the country and five of his accomplices were declared on the international wanted list

According to law enforcement officers, the official created a criminal organization, which included his deputy, the head of one of the departments and six entrepreneurs. Operatives of the Department of Strategic Investigations established that companies controlled by the organizer of the "scheme" concluded contracts with an oil refining corporation for the supply of petroleum products, for which they did not pay. Instead, they legalized the received funds through a series of sham transactions.

For this, investigators of the National Police announced to all nine members of the organized group suspicion of seizing someone else's property by abuse of office by an official, committed by an organized group, on a particularly large scale (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). In addition, the police seized accounts in securities of a French investment company related to the ex-chairman and corporate rights of a number of enterprises. 

During the further investigation, the police found that the enterprises to which fuel was shipped were not the final recipients of funds from its further sale. For the most part, these funds were transferred on the basis of fictitious transactions to enterprises of a financial and industrial group.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipro
Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv
Kharkiv
Brent
$63.35
Bitcoin
$106,168.00
S&P 500
$5,899.45
Tesla
$358.77
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,340.59
Ethereum
$2,656.40