President: Ukraine, Europe and Turkey should be involved in the development of security guarantees together with the United States

Ukraine, Europe, and Turkey should be involved in discussions and development of the necessary security guarantees together with the United States. It is fundamental that any negotiations to end the war do not take place behind the backs of key actors. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an UNN correspondent reports.

Turkey has always been principled in matters concerning the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country, and we believe that this is of global importance. Today we discussed several very important things. First, of course, in great detail, all the global processes that can lead to the end of this war, Russia versus Ukraine - Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that Ukraine, Europe, Turkey, and the UK should be involved in discussions and development of the necessary security guarantees together with the United States.

We exchanged views with Erdogan, we discussed all the prospects that exist. I am convinced that it is fundamental for Ukraine and our region and for Europe that any negotiations on ending the war should not take place behind the backs of the key actors affected by the consequences of Russian aggression. Ukraine, Europe in a broad sense, which includes the EU, Turkey, and the UK, should be involved in discussions and development of the necessary security guarantees with America regarding the fate of our part of the world. If the war is to end in a reliable and lasting peace, no mistakes must be made - Zelensky emphasized.

