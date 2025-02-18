ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Zelenskyy stated that he does not intend to go along with ultimatums from the Russian Federation

Zelenskyy stated that he does not intend to go along with ultimatums from the Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 130464 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated his position on ultimatums from russia. The Ukrainian leader clearly expressed a refusal to comply with any ultimatum demands.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is not going to succumb to ultimatums from Russia, and also commented on the negotiations between representatives of the Russian Federation and representatives of the USA, reports UNN.

Russia attacked Ukraine and we could not choose anything other than to take up arms and defend ourselves... No one was helping Ukraine at that moment. Then, when everyone saw that Putin would not be able to capture our state, that our people would not go anywhere, the military would not go anywhere, that the President of Ukraine would not run away, and then everyone understood that they need to help Ukraine and only then did that or other assistance begin 

- Zelenskyy said in Ankara.

The President recalled that at the beginning of the invasion, Russia put forward an ultimatum - to reduce the number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to recognize the occupied territories of Ukraine as the territories of the Russian Federation.

They wanted to put a pro-Russian leadership in power, so that it would be fully in Putin's vertical. I have the impression that some kind of negotiations are now taking place and they are taking place with the same mood. But they are taking place between representatives of the Russian Federation and representatives of the USA. Again about Ukraine and without Ukraine. It's interesting, if we didn't go for all these ultimatums in the most difficult moment, where does this feeling come from that now Ukraine will go for it?...I was not going to and will not go for ultimatums from Russia 

- Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Reuters reports that US and Russian officials agreed at talks in Saudi Arabia to "appoint high-level teams to begin work on ending the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible in a way that is long-term, sustainable and acceptable to all parties".

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

