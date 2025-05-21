$41.580.08
Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with
Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2358 views

Nutritionist Lyudmila Goncharova advises eating shashlik separately from sweets and cereals, combining it with herbs and vegetables. It is important to choose quality meat and avoid harmful marinades.

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

With the arrival of the warm season, the season of delicious barbecue opens, but in order not to harm your health, you need to know certain secrets of eating meat. Immunologist-dietician Lyudmila Goncharova told UNN journalist about them.

How to properly eat barbecue without harming the stomach

In order to properly eat barbecue without harming the stomach, you need to eat it as a separate meal.

You should not mix barbecue with cakes, sweets, cereals and potatoes. I suggest combining barbecue, like meat, with greens that you like, leaves of any salad and vegetables. For example, with cucumber, grilled zucchini and mushrooms - white, champignons, oyster mushrooms

- said the doctor.

For maximum absorption of meat, it should be consumed as a separate meal, which comes 4-5 hours after the previous one. Before that, it is advisable to drink 1-2 glasses of pure water 30 minutes before.

What to eat with barbecue

According to the recommendation of a nutritionist, the emphasis should be on leafy salads, herbs and vegetables.

You can make some sauces from greens, you should use parsley, dill, arugula, basil, the famous Pesto sauce, Himalayan salt and black and white peppers. I recommend white, because it is more gentle

- said Lyudmila Goncharova.

Dietitian's advice on barbecue and its selection

The doctor-dietitian noted that the principle of cooking barbecue is very simple.

You need to cut fresh meat into pieces, pour cold running water and mash, leaving for 30 minutes. As for spices, they are not shown for children at all, but for an adult, I would recommend herbal or just add greens. After cooking, you can salt the barbecue, for example, with Himalayan salt, because it combines everything under a lot of micro-macro elements

- said Goncharova.

Barbecue and healthy eating: it is really possible to combine

Meat is a necessary helper for our health, because it has heme iron, vitamins B9, B12 and other micro-macro elements.

It is important to understand that some meat may not be suitable for you due to the enzymatic genetic basis of your body. Therefore, listen to your body: someone likes lamb, lamb, veal, beef, and someone likes chicken or turkey. From pork, I would recommend taking lean meat without fat, just the tenderloin

- advised the doctor.

She also told how to choose meat correctly, based on the characteristics of your body.

For those who have inflammatory processes, I would not recommend pork, because it contains a lot of histamine. The accumulation of this biological substance in itself can cause inflammation, allergic reactions in case of violation of its metabolism. For those who have salt deposits, I would not recommend young veal and would keep it a little longer in cold running water, in order to get rid of purines, but we will not be able to get rid of them completely, in this case you should pay attention to beef

- said Lyudmila.

How to avoid heaviness after barbecue

In order to avoid heaviness after barbecue, it should not be marinated in mayonnaise, kefir, tomato and soy sauces - all these combinations more often cause heaviness after barbecue and various gastroenterological complications.

What you should not combine barbecue with

You should not drink barbecue with water, sweet drinks or alcohol. The maximum amount you can drink with a degree is 30 ml of dry wine, that is, a sip or two.

Also, regarding combinations, you should refrain from a large amount of tomatoes, sweet peppers, cabbage and other vegetables, for example, potatoes. It is also desirable to avoid fruits.

Barbecue for children: which is better to choose

For children, you need to choose young, fresh and, of course, good quality meat, giving up marinades.

When cooking meat over a fire, do not use chemical compounds to light it, but without gasoline and other liquids, so that these compounds do not get on the meat. In order for it to taste better and be less dry, you can use olive or flaxseed oil, they contain Omega-3 and Omega-9, these are fatty compounds that are very useful for the cardiovascular system, brain activity and for the cognitive functions of the child.

How to determine the "adequate" portion of barbecue for a person in one meal

For an adult, the maximum amount of barbecue can be 350-400 grams, for a child - 150-200 grams per meal, so that the stomach does not stretch.

Finally, nutritionist Lyudmila Goncharova said that meat has its own high-quality cholesterol, which helps us build new vessels or repair our own. Therefore, as a rule, the fat that is in the muscles of the meat is enough to make the barbecue good and high-quality. And lard, in itself, is a very useful product, but it is also not recommended to keep it on fire.

If you like lard, it is also a very high-quality product for our health. But if you have already prepared a barbecue, then add lard either 4 hours before you sit down at the table with the barbecue, as the first serving, or at the last. because lard as the third meal is very useful with green, fresh cucumber, dill, onion. A very useful dish, I call it "youth" in different meals. Because it increases and normalizes the hormonal background, and serves as a good aphrodisiac

- added the nutritionist.

We remind you that nutritionists advise to gradually return to your usual diet after fasting. You should not eat everything at once to avoid stomach problems.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyHealth
Ukraine
