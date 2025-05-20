There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

The scheme with the duplication of the state land management institute in favor of the family business of the general director of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslav Yaroslavsky has signs of corruption and abuse of office. Experts and MPs interviewed by UNN call on law enforcement to check the information.

Context

As reported UNN, the head of Derzhzembank LLC Yaroslav Yaroslavsky headed the Vinnytsia Scientific Research and Design Institute of Land Management in 2016. According to open information, Yaroslavsky is still the head of the Vinnytsia Scientific Research and Design Institute of Land Management. But in July 2024, the founders (State Property Fund) made a decision to terminate the legal entity as a result of reorganization. And now Yaroslavsky is managing this process.

According to Yaroslavsky's declaration, his wife, Svitlana Yaroslavska, indicated that she received income in 2024 from an institute with a similar name. Only the form of management of the institute is not a state enterprise, but an LLC. The company is registered at the same address as the Department of the State Geocadastre in Vinnytsia region, as well as the state institute of the same name as the LLC. The main activity of the company was engineering, geology and geodesy, providing technical consulting services in these areas.

In 10 months of its existence, the LLC participated in 103 tenders, won 101, concluding agreements for a total amount of UAH 2.41 million. All purchases, except one, took place in Vinnytsia region, and 72 were non-competitive. The company's total income for 2024 amounted to UAH 5.2 million.

Security expert Serhiy Shabovta believes that the scheme of duplicating a state institution in favor of Yaroslavsky's family business is a clear example of abuse of office.

This is a clear example of abuse of power and official position... This is a typical situation... It is a pity that during the war such people act not in favor of the state, not in favor of protecting the interests of citizens - Shabovta said in an exclusive comment to UNN.

In his opinion, such actions should be considered as a criminal conspiracy.

People's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy Anatoliy Burmich believes that this scheme has signs of corruption.

Of course, we need to familiarize ourselves with all the documents and events in full, but there are signs of corruption and signs of intentional actions to ensure that someone specific receives money instead of the state - he said in a comment to UNN.

The MP stressed that even if everything is formally done within the law, it is a matter of morality and state responsibility. However, an investigation should be conducted and everything should be investigated in detail.

Therefore, the situation with the duplication of the state institute by a private company related to the family of the head of Derzhzembank raises a number of questions - from the legality of the reorganization itself to the potential conflict of interest and manipulation. Given the coincidence of address, scope of activity and participation in public procurement, this story should be the subject of a thorough investigation by law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies. After all, it is not only about protecting state property, but also about a fundamental answer to society - is it allowed to turn state institutions into private businesses in the interests of individual officials?

