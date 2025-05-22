To sign a memorandum, Ukraine needs a new leader - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that a new leader of Ukraine is needed to sign a memorandum with Russia, as the current one has allegedly lost legitimacy. The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada may also not be suitable.
The people of Ukraine must elect a new leadership to sign a memorandum with the Russian Federation, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada may not be legally suitable for the role of signatory. This was stated by the Director of the Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maxim Musikhin, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.
Details
"What is important is whose signature, because now their current "leader" has long lost even internal legitimacy, let alone external legitimacy. Accordingly, there may be problems with the validity of any agreement signed by such a person," he said.
According to the diplomat, it is necessary to be sure that the agreement on settlement is signed on the Ukrainian side by "a person who has a mandate from the people", "otherwise there will be problems". Musikhin stressed that Volodymyr Zelensky is not suitable for the role of signatory.
The Ukrainian people must determine their new leader in a free expression of will. Then there will be a legitimate signatory. And now we are talking about some internal requirements of the Ukrainian Constitution. Ideally, if you look at it formally, the Speaker of the Parliament has some powers to sign. Whether he will be allowed to do this inside his country is a big question
He noted that the memorandum, which was mentioned in the conversation between Russian dictator Putin and US President Trump, "will need the right signatory", but "this is now a problem". Musikhin added that it would also be necessary to think about the signatory of the documents on settlement in general.
Let us remind you
Speaker of the Russian dictator Putin Dmitry Peskov said that there are and cannot be any exact deadlines for the preparation of a memorandum on settlement with Ukraine. According to him, everyone wants to do it as quickly as possible, but "the devil is in the details."
