There are no exact deadlines for the preparation of a memorandum on settlement with Ukraine. This was announced by the speaker of the Russian dictator Putin, Dmitry Peskov, informs UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to him, there are and cannot be such deadlines. At the same time, the draft memorandum will be formulated by Russia and Ukraine, and a single text will be produced.

It is clear that everyone wants to do it as quickly as possible, but, of course, the devil is in the details - Peskov said.

Negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation: the Kremlin must recognize Zelenskyy's legitimacy - ISW

He also said that during a telephone conversation between Putin and US President Donald Trump, the topic of a possible direct contact between the Russian dictator and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was raised.

Contacts between Russia and Ukraine have now been restored and are continuing - Peskov said.

In addition, Putin's spokesman noted that the Kremlin is aware of the Vatican's proposal to host negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, but "no decision has yet been made."

Let us remind you

On the eve of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after a telephone conversation with US leader Donald Trump, said about readiness to discuss the future peace agreement with Ukraine. According to him, Moscow plans to propose a memorandum defining the principles of settlement, possible terms of the agreement and conditions for a temporary ceasefire.

Later, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia and Ukraine may sign a memorandum, after which an agreement on ending the full-scale war will be signed. At the same time, the memorandum, according to him, should include a provision that provides for a ceasefire.

Trump and Putin did not talk about a deadline for a ceasefire in Ukraine - Ushakov