Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy
07:07 PM • 8922 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 23371 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 37355 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 139006 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 95883 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 279386 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 91593 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 77247 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 52733 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 34167 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

"This is a new war": the Russian army is changing tactics in Ukraine - NYT

May 19, 02:16 PM • 12278 views

May 19, 02:16 PM • 12278 views

Relic dragon tree is threatened with extinction due to climate change and goats

May 19, 02:47 PM • 6374 views

May 19, 02:25 PM • 32679 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 43310 views

May 19, 02:47 PM • 6374 views

Violet Affleck towered over her mother, enjoying socializing during the holidays

May 19, 03:10 PM • 7212 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 43310 views
Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 43347 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 32725 views

May 19, 01:42 PM • 70234 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM • 139010 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 211306 views

May 19, 09:01 AM • 279386 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 121909 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Joe Biden

Kanye West

J. D. Vance

Ukraine

United States

White House

Spain

Finland

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 32725 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 33300 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 120924 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 125349 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 211306 views
The New York Times

ChatGPT

FAB-250

Telegram

Facebook

Negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation: the Kremlin must recognize Zelenskyy's legitimacy - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

For meaningful negotiations, Russia must recognize the legitimacy of the President, Government and Constitution of Ukraine. According to analysts, otherwise any agreements will be invalid.

Negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation: the Kremlin must recognize Zelenskyy's legitimacy - ISW

Russia must clearly recognize the legitimacy of the Ukrainian president, government, and Constitution, as well as the sovereignty of Ukraine, in order to participate in meaningful, good-faith negotiations. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and other Kremlin officials have repeatedly falsely claimed that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is an illegitimate leader according to the Ukrainian Constitution and that all Ukrainian governments since 2014 are also illegitimate.

The Constitution and laws of Ukraine directly state that elections cannot be held in Ukraine while martial law is in effect, and that the Ukrainian government cannot lift martial law as long as there is a "threat of attack or a threat to the state independence of Ukraine and its territorial integrity"

- noted in ISW.

moscow is ready for a memorandum on peace: putin announced the conditions for an agreement with Ukraine after a telephone conversation with Trump19.05.25, 20:36 • 4086 views

They also argue that Russia and Ukraine cannot conduct meaningful negotiations as long as the Kremlin refuses to recognize Ukraine's negotiating powers.

Russian officials disseminated information about the alleged illegitimacy of the Ukrainian government recently, on May 17. ... These Russian efforts are aimed at creating conditions for Russia to refuse any future Ukrainian-Russian agreements

- analysts suggest.

In their opinion, any future peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine must include a clear recognition by the Kremlin of the legitimacy of the Ukrainian president, government, and Constitution.

Reminder

At the end of January, Putin stated his readiness to send representatives to negotiations with Zelenskyy, whom he considers illegitimate. According to him, negotiations can be held with anyone, but documents must be signed by legitimate persons.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sybiha called Putin's statements about Zelenskyy's illegitimacy absurd. During Putin's reign, three presidents have been replaced in Ukraine in fair elections.

President of Ukraine stated that his legitimacy was confirmed by 73% of voters. He emphasized the impossibility of holding elections during the war due to technical and legislative restrictions.

Trump and Putin did not talk about a deadline for a ceasefire in Ukraine - Ushakov19.05.25, 21:37 • 2810 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
