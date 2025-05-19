Trump and Putin did not talk about a deadline for a ceasefire in Ukraine - Ushakov

US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not discuss the issue of a deadline and timeframe for a possible ceasefire in Ukraine. This was stated by Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov, Russian "media" reports, UNN reports.

Details

Answering the question of whether Trump and Putin discussed the issue of a deadline and timeframe for a possible ceasefire in Ukraine, he said "no."

We did not talk about this, although Trump, of course, emphasized his interest in reaching one or another agreement as soon as possible. - Ushakov said.

Addition

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, announced his readiness to discuss a future peace agreement with Ukraine. According to him, Moscow plans to propose a memorandum defining the principles of settlement, possible terms of the agreement and conditions for a temporary ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump, after a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said that Ukraine and Russia will immediately begin negotiations to end the war.

Before the phone conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, the latter asked Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy what issues should be discussed.