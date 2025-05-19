Trump and Putin did not talk about a deadline for a ceasefire in Ukraine - Ushakov

$41.500.03
Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy
07:07 PM • 1624 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

05:40 PM • 12123 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
03:26 PM • 30608 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 128494 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 90775 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 272644 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 90200 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 76819 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 52437 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 34067 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

May 19, 09:45 AM • 66056 views

Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

May 19, 09:50 AM • 76825 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 117744 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 63036 views

Selfish interests rule the world

03:32 PM • 36498 views
Publications

Selfish interests rule the world

03:32 PM • 36559 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 63127 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM • 128496 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM • 272646 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 118856 views
UNN Lite

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

02:25 PM • 27909 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

02:09 PM • 28078 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 117814 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 124084 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 209935 views
Trump and Putin did not talk about a deadline for a ceasefire in Ukraine - Ushakov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1064 views

Putin and Trump did not discuss deadlines for a ceasefire in Ukraine, although Trump expressed interest in a quick agreement. Putin stated his readiness to discuss a peace agreement.

Trump and Putin did not talk about a deadline for a ceasefire in Ukraine - Ushakov

US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not discuss the issue of a deadline and timeframe for a possible ceasefire in Ukraine. This was stated by Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov, Russian "media" reports, UNN reports.

Details

Answering the question of whether Trump and Putin discussed the issue of a deadline and timeframe for a possible ceasefire in Ukraine, he said "no."

We did not talk about this, although Trump, of course, emphasized his interest in reaching one or another agreement as soon as possible.

- Ushakov said.

Addition

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, announced his readiness to discuss a future peace agreement with Ukraine. According to him, Moscow plans to propose a memorandum defining the principles of settlement, possible terms of the agreement and conditions for a temporary ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump, after a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said that Ukraine and Russia will immediately begin negotiations to end the war.

Before the phone conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, the latter asked Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy what issues should be discussed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
