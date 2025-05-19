$41.500.03
Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.
05:40 PM • 2828 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
03:26 PM • 18956 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

12:24 PM • 110426 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 82284 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 247802 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 86444 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 74133 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 51842 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 33700 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 110886 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

moscow is ready for a memorandum on peace: putin announced the conditions for an agreement with Ukraine after a telephone conversation with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1090 views

russian dictator putin announced his readiness to discuss a peace agreement with Ukraine after a conversation with Trump. Moscow plans to propose a memorandum with principles of settlement.

moscow is ready for a memorandum on peace: putin announced the conditions for an agreement with Ukraine after a telephone conversation with Trump

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after a telephone conversation with US leader Donald Trump, announced his readiness to discuss a future peace agreement with Ukraine. According to him, Moscow plans to propose a memorandum defining the principles of settlement, possible terms of the agreement and conditions for a temporary ceasefire. This is reported by UNN with reference to Putin's statement at a press conference after a telephone conversation with the US President.

Details

The conversation was very meaningful and frank, and against this background very useful. First of all, I thanked the President of the United States for the support of the United States in resuming the direct negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia

- Putin said.

The Russian leader cynically emphasized that the negotiations were interrupted by the Ukrainian side back in 2022. According to him, the American president expressed his position on the speedy end of the war, while Putin said that "Russia also seeks to resolve the Ukrainian crisis."

We just need to establish the most effective ways to move towards peace

- he said.

The dictator said that he had agreed with the US president that Russia was ready to work on a further peace agreement with Ukraine.

Russia will propose...and is ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum on a possible future peace agreement defining a number of positions, including the principles of settlement, the timing of a possible peace agreement. Including a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time, provided that certain agreements are reached

- Putin said.

The Russian president noted that he believes that contacts between the participants in the negotiation process in Istanbul started the movement in the "right direction".

The question is that the Russian and Ukrainian sides show maximum desire for peace and find compromises that would suit all parties. At the same time, I want to note that Russia's position is clear - the main thing for us is to eliminate the root causes of this crisis

- he said.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin completed a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, which lasted more than 2 hours, and came to the press.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
