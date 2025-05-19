moscow is ready for a memorandum on peace: putin announced the conditions for an agreement with Ukraine after a telephone conversation with Trump

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after a telephone conversation with US leader Donald Trump, announced his readiness to discuss a future peace agreement with Ukraine. According to him, Moscow plans to propose a memorandum defining the principles of settlement, possible terms of the agreement and conditions for a temporary ceasefire. This is reported by UNN with reference to Putin's statement at a press conference after a telephone conversation with the US President.

Details

The conversation was very meaningful and frank, and against this background very useful. First of all, I thanked the President of the United States for the support of the United States in resuming the direct negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia - Putin said.

The Russian leader cynically emphasized that the negotiations were interrupted by the Ukrainian side back in 2022. According to him, the American president expressed his position on the speedy end of the war, while Putin said that "Russia also seeks to resolve the Ukrainian crisis."

We just need to establish the most effective ways to move towards peace - he said.

The dictator said that he had agreed with the US president that Russia was ready to work on a further peace agreement with Ukraine.

Russia will propose...and is ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum on a possible future peace agreement defining a number of positions, including the principles of settlement, the timing of a possible peace agreement. Including a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time, provided that certain agreements are reached - Putin said.

The Russian president noted that he believes that contacts between the participants in the negotiation process in Istanbul started the movement in the "right direction".

The question is that the Russian and Ukrainian sides show maximum desire for peace and find compromises that would suit all parties. At the same time, I want to note that Russia's position is clear - the main thing for us is to eliminate the root causes of this crisis - he said.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin completed a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, which lasted more than 2 hours, and came to the press.