One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

$41.490.09
46.650.20
ukenru
Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12633 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

05:00 AM • 50103 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 50656 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 98839 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 183440 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 81719 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 161006 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 64905 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 227562 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 99487 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
4m/s
40%
747mm
Popular news

"You can try chemistry": the occupiers continue to use chemical weapons in Ukraine - interception by the GUR

May 20, 10:50 PM • 26540 views

ISW: Putin does not plan to negotiate with Zelenskyy - despite the promise given to Trump

May 21, 01:23 AM • 30518 views

Overnight, Russians Massively Attacked Sumy with "Shaheds": Consequences of the Strikes

02:49 AM • 20726 views

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

06:43 AM • 12720 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 20609 views
Publications

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

05:00 AM • 50103 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 106242 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 183440 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 161006 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 227562 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Giorgia Meloni

Donald Tusk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

White House

Advertisement
UNN Lite

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 20940 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 131681 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 96756 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 91508 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 173301 views
Actual

Iron dome

The New York Times

Shahed-136

Football

Nord Stream

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16383 views

Lady Gaga won a Sports Emmy for her Super Bowl performance of "Hold My Hand," moving closer to EGOT status. Now she only needs a Tony Award.

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

American singer Lady Gaga received a sports Emmy Award for her performance at the Super Bowl with the song "Hold My Hand". This brought her closer to the prestigious EGOT status, for which one needs to be the owner of an "Emmy", "Grammy", "Oscar" and "Tony". From now on, Lady Gaga lacks only the last of these awards.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

According to the publication, Lady Gaga became the winner of the sports Emmy Award for her powerful performance of the song "Hold My Hand" at the Super Bowl. In the nomination "Outstanding Musical Direction", she beat such compositions as The Lionheart, Noche UFC: For Mexico, For All Time and Evolution of the Black Quarterback. This award brought Gaga closer to the rare EGOT status — an artist who owns all four major awards in the entertainment industry: "Emmy", "Grammy", "Oscar" and "Tony".

Currently, Lady Gaga lacks only the "Tony" theater award. The song "Hold My Hand", which became the soundtrack to the movie "Top Gun: Maverick" and sounds in its finale, has previously been nominated for a "Grammy" and a "Golden Globe".

Gaga performed the song during a special ceremony honoring the victims of the New Year's terrorist attack in New Orleans. Her performance took place on Bourbon Street, where she sat at a piano accompanied by an orchestra and choir.

Police officers, rescuers and government officials were in the first row. Tom Brady and Michael Strahan were also among the guests, the publication said. The show was produced by Seth Dudowski, Bill Richards, Joel Santos, Jesse Weiss and Brad Zager, and the music editor was Joe Nargi. 

Add

Recently, Gaga completed concerts in Singapore as part of the Mayhem Ball tour, and in July she will begin the American part of the tour. The singer is also preparing to participate in the Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event show and in the second season of the series "Wednesday", where she will play an episodic role. The premiere of the series is scheduled for August 6. 

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"15.05.25, 08:19 • 158414 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

CultureUNN Lite
Lady Gaga
Singapore
Netflix
Brent
$66.24
Bitcoin
$106,514.80
S&P 500
$5,921.91
Tesla
$345.63
Газ TTF
$37.47
Золото
$3,312.15
Ethereum
$2,554.18