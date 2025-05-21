One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

American singer Lady Gaga received a sports Emmy Award for her performance at the Super Bowl with the song "Hold My Hand". This brought her closer to the prestigious EGOT status, for which one needs to be the owner of an "Emmy", "Grammy", "Oscar" and "Tony". From now on, Lady Gaga lacks only the last of these awards.

According to the publication, Lady Gaga became the winner of the sports Emmy Award for her powerful performance of the song "Hold My Hand" at the Super Bowl. In the nomination "Outstanding Musical Direction", she beat such compositions as The Lionheart, Noche UFC: For Mexico, For All Time and Evolution of the Black Quarterback. This award brought Gaga closer to the rare EGOT status — an artist who owns all four major awards in the entertainment industry: "Emmy", "Grammy", "Oscar" and "Tony".

Currently, Lady Gaga lacks only the "Tony" theater award. The song "Hold My Hand", which became the soundtrack to the movie "Top Gun: Maverick" and sounds in its finale, has previously been nominated for a "Grammy" and a "Golden Globe".

Gaga performed the song during a special ceremony honoring the victims of the New Year's terrorist attack in New Orleans. Her performance took place on Bourbon Street, where she sat at a piano accompanied by an orchestra and choir.

Police officers, rescuers and government officials were in the first row. Tom Brady and Michael Strahan were also among the guests, the publication said. The show was produced by Seth Dudowski, Bill Richards, Joel Santos, Jesse Weiss and Brad Zager, and the music editor was Joe Nargi.

Recently, Gaga completed concerts in Singapore as part of the Mayhem Ball tour, and in July she will begin the American part of the tour. The singer is also preparing to participate in the Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event show and in the second season of the series "Wednesday", where she will play an episodic role. The premiere of the series is scheduled for August 6.

