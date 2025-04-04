$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14326 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25449 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62975 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210981 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121023 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389668 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309154 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213466 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244072 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255015 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71445 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21411 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43417 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129302 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13289 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129556 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 210985 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389673 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253256 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309155 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

China

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1996 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12614 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43600 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71618 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56844 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Lady Gaga

Grammys 2025: the list of winners and the scandal with Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Beyoncé won four major Grammy awards, including Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter. Kanye West and Bianca Censori were removed from the ceremony due to their scandalous appearance on the red carpet.

UNN Lite • February 3, 08:26 AM • 170134 views

The Rolling Stones canceled the European tour in 2025: what is known about the reasons

The legendary rock band The Rolling Stones has canceled its planned concerts in Europe for the summer of 2025 due to difficulties in coordinating dates. Promoters are considering rescheduling the tour for 2026.

UNN Lite • February 2, 12:12 PM • 114142 views

The creators of Venzdey have fueled fans' interest in the second season with a new teaser

Netflix has released a teaser for the second season of Veep, featuring Tyler Galpin in a mental institution. The new season is expected to premiere in August-September 2025, with most of the actors returning to their roles.

UNN Lite • January 31, 10:20 AM • 137833 views

“Golden Raspberry 2025: which films were nominated

The organizers of the Golden Raspberry anti-award have announced the nominees for the 45th ceremony. The movie “Joker: Madness for Two” received 7 nominations, and the award ceremony will take place on March 1.

Culture • January 22, 01:24 PM • 31311 views

Neil Young confirms headlining gig at Glastonbury 2025 after being canceled due to a mistake

Canadian musician Neil Young has confirmed his participation as a headliner at Glastonbury 2025 after previously refusing to perform. The artist denied his concerns about the BBC's “corporate control” over the festival.

Culture • January 5, 06:25 PM • 78820 views

Spotify unveils music results for 2024

Spotify has released music summaries of the year with the most popular artists and songs. Taylor Swift topped the world ranking, and Klavdia Petrivna became the leader among Ukrainian artists.

Culture • December 6, 01:36 AM • 18754 views

Coachella 2025 announces lineup earlier than usual: who will perform at the festival

The Coachella music festival has announced the headliners for 2025 two months earlier. Post Malone, Lady Gaga, and Green Day will be the main headliners of the festival to be held in April.

Culture • November 21, 06:23 PM • 71274 views

Tanya Muinho has created a new video for Lady Gaga, which has gained 1.5 million views

Ukrainian filmmaker Tanya Muinho has directed a music video for Lady Gaga's new song “Disease”. In the first 9 hours after its release, the video garnered over 1.5 million views.

Culture • October 30, 10:35 AM • 14359 views

Kit Harington admits that the Game of Thrones finale was too rushed and could have been done better

Actor Kit Harington agreed with the criticism of the Game of Thrones finale, calling it rushed due to the team's fatigue. He also spoke about the plans for a Jon Snow spin-off that failed to materialize.

UNN Lite • August 14, 11:55 AM • 113585 views

Ben Affleck buys a mansion for 20.5 million, amid a crisis in his relationship with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck has bought a house in Los Angeles for $20. 5 million after moving out of the mansion he shared with Jennifer Lopez. This indicates a crisis in the couple's relationship and a possible divorce.

News of the World • July 30, 04:59 PM • 103505 views

Taylor Swift packed a stadium in Munich, and at the same time, about 40 thousand fans crowded the hill opposite the concert venue

70 thousand spectators filled the Olympic Stadium in Munich for Taylor Swift's concert. Another 40,000 fans without tickets gathered on the Olympic Hill, creating an impressive picture.

News of the World • July 29, 08:32 AM • 116709 views

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games has started in Paris

The Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games was held on water for the first time - the Seine River in Paris. More than 10,000 athletes from 206 countries took part in the 6 km long parade.

Events • July 26, 06:28 PM • 23345 views

Celine Dion and Lady Gaga to perform at the opening of the Olympics in Paris

Singers Celine Dion and Lady Gaga will perform Edith Piaf's song at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris. This will be Celine Dion's first performance since 2022 due to her illness.

Culture • July 26, 03:12 AM • 22480 views

The “Joker 2” trailer with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga singing has been released

The trailer of the movie “Joker: Madness for Two” starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga has been published. The sequel will be a musical comedy that will premiere on October 4, 2024.

Culture • July 23, 06:48 PM • 108351 views

“The Simpsons can predict Kamala Harris' victory in the US elections

An episode of The Simpsons in 2000 showed Lisa Simpson as president in a costume similar to Kamala Harris'. The series is known for accurate predictions, including the Trump presidency and other events.

Politics • July 23, 10:04 AM • 133430 views

The Joker sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga has received its first trailer

The trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux, a musical sequel to The Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

Culture • April 10, 09:20 AM • 18898 views