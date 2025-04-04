Beyoncé won four major Grammy awards, including Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter. Kanye West and Bianca Censori were removed from the ceremony due to their scandalous appearance on the red carpet.
The legendary rock band The Rolling Stones has canceled its planned concerts in Europe for the summer of 2025 due to difficulties in coordinating dates. Promoters are considering rescheduling the tour for 2026.
Netflix has released a teaser for the second season of Veep, featuring Tyler Galpin in a mental institution. The new season is expected to premiere in August-September 2025, with most of the actors returning to their roles.
The organizers of the Golden Raspberry anti-award have announced the nominees for the 45th ceremony. The movie “Joker: Madness for Two” received 7 nominations, and the award ceremony will take place on March 1.
Canadian musician Neil Young has confirmed his participation as a headliner at Glastonbury 2025 after previously refusing to perform. The artist denied his concerns about the BBC's “corporate control” over the festival.
Spotify has released music summaries of the year with the most popular artists and songs. Taylor Swift topped the world ranking, and Klavdia Petrivna became the leader among Ukrainian artists.
The Coachella music festival has announced the headliners for 2025 two months earlier. Post Malone, Lady Gaga, and Green Day will be the main headliners of the festival to be held in April.
Ukrainian filmmaker Tanya Muinho has directed a music video for Lady Gaga's new song “Disease”. In the first 9 hours after its release, the video garnered over 1.5 million views.
Actor Kit Harington agreed with the criticism of the Game of Thrones finale, calling it rushed due to the team's fatigue. He also spoke about the plans for a Jon Snow spin-off that failed to materialize.
Ben Affleck has bought a house in Los Angeles for $20. 5 million after moving out of the mansion he shared with Jennifer Lopez. This indicates a crisis in the couple's relationship and a possible divorce.
70 thousand spectators filled the Olympic Stadium in Munich for Taylor Swift's concert. Another 40,000 fans without tickets gathered on the Olympic Hill, creating an impressive picture.
The Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games was held on water for the first time - the Seine River in Paris. More than 10,000 athletes from 206 countries took part in the 6 km long parade.
Singers Celine Dion and Lady Gaga will perform Edith Piaf's song at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris. This will be Celine Dion's first performance since 2022 due to her illness.
The trailer of the movie “Joker: Madness for Two” starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga has been published. The sequel will be a musical comedy that will premiere on October 4, 2024.
An episode of The Simpsons in 2000 showed Lisa Simpson as president in a costume similar to Kamala Harris'. The series is known for accurate predictions, including the Trump presidency and other events.
