Grammys 2025: the list of winners and the scandal with Kanye West and Bianca Censori

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 31260 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 69436 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103163 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106500 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124672 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102528 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130379 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103591 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113331 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116931 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103662 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 95361 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113170 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 28238 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107631 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 31260 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124672 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130379 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163171 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153218 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 3175 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 10091 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107631 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113170 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138778 views
Grammys 2025: the list of winners and the scandal with Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Grammys 2025: the list of winners and the scandal with Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 169943 views

Beyoncé won four major Grammy awards, including Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter. Kanye West and Bianca Censori were removed from the ceremony due to their scandalous appearance on the red carpet.

The Grammy Awards, the highest honor in the music industry, were presented at a ceremony on Sunday, UNN reports .

At the 67th award ceremony in Los Angeles, the main star of the evening was Beyoncé. Her album Cowboy Carter won four of the most prestigious awards, including Album of the Year. She became the first black woman to win this award in 26 years.

Among the nominees for the statuette was Ukrainian singer Jerry Heil. She was in the category "Best Song for Social Change" with the song "All Eyes On Kids".

Image

However, the jury chose as the winner the song "Deliver" sung by American musicians Iman Jordan, Roy Gartrell, Tim Jones and Ariel Loh.

There were also scandals.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori appeared on the red carpet and stunned everyone. Bianca appeared in a completely transparent dress.

Image

 Kanye West and Bianca Chancery have been escorted out of the 2025 Grammys after making their shocking red carpet debut, a source tells Page Six.

Kanye West has become a billionaire again1/24/25, 5:14 PM • 114792 views

The insider explains that the police took the couple out after "a crazy moment when they walked onto the carpet wearing clothes," which, we are told, "was an attempt to replicate the Vultures album cover.

The cover of West's 2024 album Vultures 1 shows Censored standing backwards wearing only high boots and a tiny piece of fabric covering her buttocks.

Image

This would be West's first attendance at the awards ceremony in a decade. He last attended the event in 2015, but has not returned since.

As reports Pitchfork, the list of category winners looks like this:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Winner: Beyonce - Cowboy Carter;

Image
  • Andre 3000 - New Blue Sun;
    • Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet;
      • Charli XCX - Brat Brat;
        • Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4;
          • Billy Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft;
            • Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwestern Princess;
              • - The Tortured Poets Department.

                Taylor Swift “pauses” her friendship with Blake Lively: what's going on1/29/25, 6:44 PM • 113698 views

                SONG OF THE YEAR:

                - Beyonce - Texas Hold 'Em;

                - Billy Eilish - Birds of a Feather;

                - Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe

                Image

                WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us;

                - Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile;

                - Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please;

                - Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy);

                - Taylor Swift with Post Malone - Fortnight.

                RECORD OF THE YEAR:

                - The Beatles - Now and Then;

                - Beyonce - Texas Hold 'Em;

                - Billy Eilish - Birds of a Feather;

                - Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe

                - Charli XCX - 360.

                WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us;

                - Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso;

                - Taylor Swift with Post Malone - Fortnight.

                Image

                BEST POP PERFORMANCE BY A DUO/GROUP:

                - Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica - The Boy Is Mine - remix;

                - Beyonce with Post Malone - Levii's Jeans;

                - Charli XCX and Billie Eilish - Guess;

                - Gracie Abrams with Taylor Swift - USA;

                WINNER: Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile;

                - Taylor Swift and Post Malone - Fortnight;

                Image

                BEST LATIN POP ALBUM:

                WINNER: Shakira - Las Mujeres;

                - I am Ale Lioran 

                - Anita is a funky generation;

                - Luis Fonsi - El Viaje - Kenny Garcia - Garcia;

                - Kali Uchis - Orchids.

                BEST NEW ARTIST:

                - Benson Boone;

                - Doechi.

                WINNER: Chappell Roan;

                - Khruang Binh;

                - Ray;

                -Sabrina Carpente

                -Sha 

                -Teddy Swim

                BEST COUNTRY ALBUM:

                WINNER: Beyonce - Cowboy Carter;

                - Chris Stapleton - Higher;

                - Casey Musgraves - Deeper Well;

                - Laney Wilson - Whirlwind;

                - The post Malone - F-1 Trillion.

                Image

                BEST VOCAL POP ALBUM:

                - Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine

                - Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

                - Chapel Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwestern Princess

                WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet

                - Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

                BEST RAP ALBUM

                - Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium Vol. 1

                WINNER: Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal

                - Eminem - The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

                - Future & Metro Boomin - We Don't Trust You

                - J. Cole - Might Delete Later

                undefinedundefined

                Anna Murashko

                Anna Murashko

