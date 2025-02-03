Grammys 2025: the list of winners and the scandal with Kanye West and Bianca Censori

The Grammy Awards, the highest honor in the music industry, were presented at a ceremony on Sunday, UNN reports .

At the 67th award ceremony in Los Angeles, the main star of the evening was Beyoncé. Her album Cowboy Carter won four of the most prestigious awards, including Album of the Year. She became the first black woman to win this award in 26 years.

Among the nominees for the statuette was Ukrainian singer Jerry Heil. She was in the category "Best Song for Social Change" with the song "All Eyes On Kids".

However, the jury chose as the winner the song "Deliver" sung by American musicians Iman Jordan, Roy Gartrell, Tim Jones and Ariel Loh.

There were also scandals.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori appeared on the red carpet and stunned everyone. Bianca appeared in a completely transparent dress.

Kanye West and Bianca Chancery have been escorted out of the 2025 Grammys after making their shocking red carpet debut, a source tells Page Six.

The insider explains that the police took the couple out after "a crazy moment when they walked onto the carpet wearing clothes," which, we are told, "was an attempt to replicate the Vultures album cover.

The cover of West's 2024 album Vultures 1 shows Censored standing backwards wearing only high boots and a tiny piece of fabric covering her buttocks.

This would be West's first attendance at the awards ceremony in a decade. He last attended the event in 2015, but has not returned since.

As reports Pitchfork, the list of category winners looks like this:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Winner: Beyonce - Cowboy Carter;

Andre 3000 - New Blue Sun;

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet;

Charli XCX - Brat Brat;

Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4;

Billy Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft;

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwestern Princess;

- The Tortured Poets Department.

SONG OF THE YEAR:

- Beyonce - Texas Hold 'Em;

- Billy Eilish - Birds of a Feather;

- Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us;

- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile;

- Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please;

- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy);

- Taylor Swift with Post Malone - Fortnight.

RECORD OF THE YEAR:

- The Beatles - Now and Then;

- Beyonce - Texas Hold 'Em;

- Billy Eilish - Birds of a Feather;

- Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe

- Charli XCX - 360.

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us;

- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso;

- Taylor Swift with Post Malone - Fortnight.

BEST POP PERFORMANCE BY A DUO/GROUP:

- Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica - The Boy Is Mine - remix;

- Beyonce with Post Malone - Levii's Jeans;

- Charli XCX and Billie Eilish - Guess;

- Gracie Abrams with Taylor Swift - USA;

WINNER: Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile;

- Taylor Swift and Post Malone - Fortnight;

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM:

WINNER: Shakira - Las Mujeres;

- I am Ale Lioran

- Anita is a funky generation;

- Luis Fonsi - El Viaje - Kenny Garcia - Garcia;

- Kali Uchis - Orchids.

BEST NEW ARTIST:

- Benson Boone;

- Doechi.

WINNER: Chappell Roan;

- Khruang Binh;

- Ray;

-Sabrina Carpente

-Sha

-Teddy Swim

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM:

WINNER: Beyonce - Cowboy Carter;

- Chris Stapleton - Higher;

- Casey Musgraves - Deeper Well;

- Laney Wilson - Whirlwind;

- The post Malone - F-1 Trillion.

BEST VOCAL POP ALBUM:

- Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine

- Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

- Chapel Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwestern Princess

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet

- Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

BEST RAP ALBUM

- Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium Vol. 1

WINNER: Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal

- Eminem - The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

- Future & Metro Boomin - We Don't Trust You

- J. Cole - Might Delete Later

