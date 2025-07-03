The number of victims of the Russian attack on Poltava has increased to 59 3 July 2025

The number of people injured as a result of the enemy's shelling of Poltava has increased to 59, reports UNN with reference to the National Police.

Currently, two people are known to have died, and 59 more were injured - the report says.

Recall

Today, July 3, in the morning, the Poltava community was subjected to a massive attack by Russian drones.

The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on July 3, around 9:00 a.m., the enemy struck Poltava, causing fires in the building of the Poltava City TCC and on the territory of a private residential building near the regional TCC.

It is known that as a result of the enemy attack, 2 people died, and the number of injured continues to grow.