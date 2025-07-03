Drone attack on Kyiv: debris found near educational institution and residential buildings

In the capital, UAV debris was found near one of the educational institutions and several residential buildings. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.

UAV debris was found in the Dnipro district near one of the educational institutions and several residential buildings. Emergency services are on site - Klitschko reported.

Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, warned about the possibility of an enemy drone attack on the capital. Air defense was already working on single targets, but a number of Russian UAVs are approaching Kyiv.