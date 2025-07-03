Drone attack on Kyiv: debris found near educational institution and residential buildings
Kyiv • UNN
Debris of an unmanned aerial vehicle was found in the Dnipro district of Kyiv near an educational institution and several residential buildings. Emergency services are working at the scene.
In the capital, UAV debris was found near one of the educational institutions and several residential buildings. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.
UAV debris was found in the Dnipro district near one of the educational institutions and several residential buildings. Emergency services are on site
Drone attack on Kyiv: debris from a downed UAV reportedly fell in the Dniprovskyi district03.07.25, 22:24 • 585 views
Recall
Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, warned about the possibility of an enemy drone attack on the capital. Air defense was already working on single targets, but a number of Russian UAVs are approaching Kyiv.