Missile threat to all of Ukraine due to MiG-31K takeoff
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of July 4, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the threat of Kinzhal missiles from Russian MiG-31Ks. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a missile threat.
On the night of July 4, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the threat of Russian MiG-31K aircraft, which can carry Kinzhal missiles. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff!
We remind you that on the evening of July 3, an air raid alert was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv and Poltava region, where air defense is actively working.
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion03.07.25, 14:41 • 61603 views