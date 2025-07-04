Missile threat to all of Ukraine due to MiG-31K takeoff

On the night of July 4, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the threat of Russian MiG-31K aircraft, which can carry Kinzhal missiles. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff! - the message says.

We remind you that on the evening of July 3, an air raid alert was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv and Poltava region, where air defense is actively working.

