Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

More than two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. This was reported by city authorities, reports UNN with reference to the BBC.

The pop star's biggest concert was paid for by the city in an attempt to revive Rio's economy.

They expect it to bring $100 million (£75 million) to the local economy.

Saturday's performance was part of a promotional tour for Lady Gaga's eighth album Mayhem, whose songs include Abracadabra and Die With a Smile. She last performed in Brazil in 2012.

Some fans, known as Gaga's "little monsters," began queuing early in the morning and waited in long lines to get to the beach.

A large-scale security operation was carried out, with 5,000 police officers on duty, and visitors had to go through metal detectors. Authorities also used drones and facial recognition cameras to help monitor the event.

Lady Gaga is not the first person to give a free concert in Rio. Madonna gave a concert on Copacabana beach in May 2024, which was also paid for by the city.

"You've been waiting for me, you've been waiting for me for more than 10 years," Lady Gaga emotionally told the crowd, unfurling the Brazilian flag.

The pop star appeared in Brazilian-themed costumes for some of her performances, in outfits inspired by the national football team.

Thousands of people sang along to her most famous hits, including Alejandro, Poker Face and Abracadabra, creating an electric atmosphere, as many waved rainbow fans and watched on huge screens along the beach.

Fans came from all over the country to see the grand performance.

As the event drew to a close, Lady Gaga addressed the audience, referring to the nickname of Lady Gaga fans: "We are monsters, and monsters never die", and ended the concert with Bad Romance, perhaps her most famous song.